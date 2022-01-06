Arts

Virtual talk highlights Living with Lions

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Living With Lions aims to promote co-existence between people, their livestock, and lions. Courtesy Charles J. Sharp/Wikimedia Commons under Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 license.

Woodside Arts & Culture Committee hosts its first Virtual First Friday of 2022, featuring a talk by Laurence Frank, project director of Living with Lions. He will discuss the plight of African lions, whose numbers are dwindling. The talk takes place via Zoom Jan. 7, 7 p.m.

Living with Lions is a Kenya-based conservation research group that draws on a variety of strategies, including modifications of ancient herding techniques and technology and data analysis on lions' adaptations to human activities to promote "co-existence between people, their livestock, and lions," according to the Woodside Arts & Culture Committee website. Frank's talk will include a discussion of Living with Lions' work as well as a Q&A session.

Admission is free, but registration is required. For more information, visit eventbrite.com.

