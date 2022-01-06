PUBLIC AGENDA: Discussion of long-term financial forecast; hearing on Castilla School project

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Jan. 10.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to hold a closed session to discuss property negotiations relating to the parking structure at 445 Bryant St. The council will then discuss the North Ventura Coordinated Area Plan and the city's long-term financial forecast. The closed session will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 10. The rest of the virtual meeting will follow immediately after the closed session. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to continue its public hearing on Castilleja School's proposal to rebuild its campus at 1310 Bryant St. The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 916 4155 9499.

HUMAN RELATIONS COMMISSION ... The commission plans to meet virtually at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13. A link to the full agenda will be posted at cityofpaloalto.org.