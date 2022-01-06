News

Palo Alto City Council to return to virtual-only meetings as COVID spreads

Move follows 2 months of 'hybrid' meetings, which allowed for in-person participation

by Gennady Sheyner / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Jan 6, 2022, 11:16 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The Palo Alto City Council meets on Jan. 3, 2022 to elect its mayor and vice mayor. Photo by Gennady Sheyner.

After a brief return to City Hall, the Palo Alto City Council will be reverting to virtual-only mode next week in response to the rapid spread of COVID-19 cases.

City Clerk Lesley Milton said the recommendation to a temporary shift back to virtual meetings was communicated by city staff to newly elected Mayor Pat Burt, who didn't have any objections. Milton then reached out to the entire council, asking if anyone was opposed to returning to virtual mode. No one was, Milton said in an email.

The move follows two months of "hybrid" meetings, which allowed in-person and virtual participation for council members, staff and members of the public. On most occasions, about two or three council members showed up in person for meetings, with the rest participating over Zoom. The exception was this week, when six of the seven council members attended the meeting to elect Burt as mayor and Lydia Kou as vice mayor (only Greg Tanaka participated remotely).

"The intent is to resume the hybrid style meetings by the end of January, once the numbers begin to decline," Milton said in an email.

The switch to virtual meetings is part of a broader push to curb the spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant. Milton said the city also is "encouraging those that can work from home to do so, as long as service levels to the public can be maintained."

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Unlike the council, the city's boards and commissions have been meeting remotely throughout the entire pandemic and will continue to do so until at least March under the council's current plan.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you city government news. Become a member today.
Join

Palo Alto City Council to return to virtual-only meetings as COVID spreads

Move follows 2 months of 'hybrid' meetings, which allowed for in-person participation

by Gennady Sheyner / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Jan 6, 2022, 11:16 am

After a brief return to City Hall, the Palo Alto City Council will be reverting to virtual-only mode next week in response to the rapid spread of COVID-19 cases.

City Clerk Lesley Milton said the recommendation to a temporary shift back to virtual meetings was communicated by city staff to newly elected Mayor Pat Burt, who didn't have any objections. Milton then reached out to the entire council, asking if anyone was opposed to returning to virtual mode. No one was, Milton said in an email.

The move follows two months of "hybrid" meetings, which allowed in-person and virtual participation for council members, staff and members of the public. On most occasions, about two or three council members showed up in person for meetings, with the rest participating over Zoom. The exception was this week, when six of the seven council members attended the meeting to elect Burt as mayor and Lydia Kou as vice mayor (only Greg Tanaka participated remotely).

"The intent is to resume the hybrid style meetings by the end of January, once the numbers begin to decline," Milton said in an email.

The switch to virtual meetings is part of a broader push to curb the spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant. Milton said the city also is "encouraging those that can work from home to do so, as long as service levels to the public can be maintained."

Unlike the council, the city's boards and commissions have been meeting remotely throughout the entire pandemic and will continue to do so until at least March under the council's current plan.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.