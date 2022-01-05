News

State Sen. Josh Becker tests positive for COVID-19

Elected official gets result before speaking engagement

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, Jan 5, 2022, 1:35 pm
State Sen. Josh Becker urges school districts to mandate vaccines for its employees during a press conference at the Ravenswood Family Health Center in East Palo Alto on Aug. 3, 2021. Photo by Lloyd Lee.

California Sen. Josh Becker, D-Menlo Park, has tested positive for COVID-19, he said Wednesday in a statement on Twitter.

Becker, 52, received a positive test result prior to a speaking engagement.

"Thankfully, I am feeling fine and am grateful to be vaccinated and to have received my booster shot. I will be quarantining at home and look forward to returning to work as soon as possible," he said.

In separate tweets, Becker also encouraged people to get vaccinated and boosted.

"If you have not received your vaccine or booster, I strongly encourage you to do so. You can find information and schedule an appointment here: myturn.ca.gov," he said. He also directed people to covid19.ca.gov/get-tested, a state website with information about where to get tested for COVID-19.

Becker didn't specify which variant he contracted, but federal health officials on Wednesday said that 95% of cases throughout the country are now caused by the highly transmissible omicron variant. Only about 5% of cases are now found to be the previously ubiquitous delta variant.

