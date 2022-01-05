Palo Alto owes $135K to victim of police dog attack

Palo Alto will pay $135,000 to settle a lawsuit by with Joel Alejo, who was sleeping in a shed in Mountain View where he was attacked and repeatedly bitten by a police dog in June 2020.

The city reached the settlement with Alejo last month, though it did not receive the completed settlement document until Jan. 4, according to City Attorney Molly Stump. The two sides met on Dec. 17 to hash out the terms of the settlement, though the amount was not made public until Wednesday.

The settlement stems from a June 25, 2020, incident in which Palo Alto officers were assisting Mountain View police in a manhunt for an alleged kidnapper on Elsie Avenue. While searching residential yards for the suspect, police officers approached a backyard shed in the 1800 block of Elsie Avenue. Upon entering the structure, a Palo Alto police dog lunged at Alejo, who was sleeping on the floor, and proceeded to bite his leg for about a minute. The dog's handler, Officer Nick Enberg repeatedly, commanded him to attack, according to body camera footage that was released after the incident.

Footage also showed one of the officers yelling at Alejo to "stop resisting" while he was being attacked by the dog.

After handcuffing Alejo, officers ultimately determined that he was not the man they were searching for. Alejo, who was 37 years old at the time of the incident, subsequently sued both cities in federal court, seeking $20 million in damages.