Eleven new California laws for 2022, explained in one minute

The new year brings a raft of new laws for Californians. They're likely to affect what your neighborhood looks like, how safe you feel, what recourse you have against discrimination — even how you take out your trash.
In 2021 the Legislature's super-majority of Democrats sent Gov. Gavin Newsom hundreds of bills that he signed into law, including several with major consequences for Californians. Here's a breakdown of 11 of those new laws taking effect in 2022, most of which lawmakers approved in the last session (a few videos cover more than one new law on the same subject).
For decades, bad cops could skirt discipline by jumping from one California police force to another.
That's about to change. Soon, being convicted of offenses like sexual assault and using excessive force will be enough to kick officers out of the profession in California.
California has a critical housing shortage: The median home price broke $800,000 in 2021, and some experts say California needs about 3 million new homes for the growing population.
But for decades, strict zoning laws have allowed developers to build mostly single-family homes. With these two new laws, housing construction is going to look different.
Non-disclosure agreements — also called NDAs — are everywhere. They're used in Hollywood; they're used in tech. Sometimes, they're used to settle claims of discrimination and harassment secretly.
Starting in 2022 that will be illegal in California.
Let's talk trash, California. This state has long fashioned itself as a "planet protector" — but in 2022 it's taking it to a new level.
Two new laws aim to stop you from throwing food away in your regular garbage, and to stop products from carrying the chasing-arrow recycling symbol when they aren't really recyclable.
Even before the pandemic, Californians were increasingly concerned about mental health care: Surveys showed people thought such care was too hard to access, and that they had to wait too long for it. The recent surge in demand brought on by the pandemic has made this even worse.
By law, health plans must offer initial mental health appointments within 10 business days. But some advocates say that's not good enough if patients are then forced to wait weeks or months for follow-up care. This law aims to change that.
Consent is paramount during any sexual act, and California law now gives victims of sexual battery more power to hold perpetrators accountable.
This first-in-the-nation law tightens the definition of sexual battery to include non-consensual condom removal — a practice colloquially known as "stealthing."
The people who shape and sew raw fabrics into clothing used to get paid by the amount they produced. That system worked well for the fashion industry, but meant garment workers were getting paid as little as $3 per hour.
This year lawmakers ended that practice.
California is going to do more to protect protestors seeking police reform, and the reporters covering their demonstrations.
Both new laws come in response to chaotic scenes from protests in California and elsewhere following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.
Comments
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
What is the definition of food? Corn husks? Ham Bones? Wouldn't fancy trying to eat either of them.
Does this law basically make garbage disposals illegal?
As for the recycling logo, many imported items not sold in California but brought in from other states as well as other countries, will have different rules about the logos, particularly with numbers for various containers. In some countries, glass bottles have to be placed in bottle banks where they are crushed before recycling. It is about time international standards were invoked rather than confusing everyone who travels with different rules.
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
NDAs are how insurers cover their crimes against disaster victims. It's how they cover misdeeds in court. Insurers do horrible things to try to get people to settle, then they make them sign an NDA.
We were offered a post-disaster settlement by our insurer in which they offered ~ $40k to pay off the remaining ~$200,000 of personal losses. This was after years of being on the receiving end of the insurer's strategies to wear down already hurting disaster survivors & get them to settle. It was horrendous. Every aspect of our lives was affected by their machinations; it affects us to this day.
We agreed to settle, but the insurer sent a letter/settlement agreement that not only required an NDA they had never mentioned before, it also mentioned a contractor rebuilding the home in the settlement agreement for our personal effects, when they were unrelated. You see, the same insurer was paying the legal fees of the contractor in the serious construction defects case for that rebuilt home--and probably for some of the subs we hadn't sued (many we didn't think should have been sued), but the contractor had sued them; the cases got consolidated so it was them against us.
We asked the insurer to remove the contractor's name since they said verbally it wasn't related, yet they wouldn't. Thousands in legal fees later, we were told signing the agreement to conclude our fire loss would cost us our rights in the serious construction defects case because of how the insurer had worded their letter. The insurer wouldn't lose the NDA, so we never signed and never concluded our disaster loss. When you go through this, you have to be able to talk about it.They never paid a cent of the remaining loss.
Despite the insurer refusing to pay the remainder of our loss b/c we wouldn't sign the NDA (that we had never agreed to when they agreed to pay it), they still tried telling us we were bound by the NDA! They said: "the check is in my desk"...
More about this law please!