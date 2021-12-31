News

Bay Area air district asks public to not burn wood during New Year's weekend

District also advises against setting off fireworks

by Eli Walsh / Bay City News Foundation

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is calling on the region's residents to forego burning wood in their fireplaces and wood stoves during New Year's weekend to prevent air pollution. Courtesy Alex Lázaro/pexels.com.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is calling on the region's residents to forego burning wood in their fireplaces and wood stoves this weekend to prevent air pollution.

While air quality is not expected to be poor during the New Year's holiday weekend and the district has not issued a Spare the Air alert, the district is still discouraging wood burning to prevent poor indoor and outdoor air quality.

The district has also asked residents to not set off fireworks, which can also contribute to air pollution and create excess smoke and ash.

"Let's all celebrate the new year and protect the health of our family and neighbors by refraining from wood burning and personal fireworks displays," district executive director Jack Broadbent said. "Both wood burning and fireworks can create significant air pollution in our neighborhoods."

According to the district, wood smoke contains small particles and carcinogens that can make the air unhealthy, especially for children, older adults and people suffering from respiratory illnesses.

Bay Area residents can find air quality information from the district by visiting baaqmd.gov or sparetheair.org.

