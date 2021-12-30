News

PUBLIC AGENDA: Election of new mayor, vice mayor; discussion of cybersecurity programs

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Dec 30, 2021, 4:46 pm 0
A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Jan. 3.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to elect its new mayor and vice mayor and pass a resolution of appreciation for Mayor Tom DuBois. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 3, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

UTILITIES ADVISORY COMMISSION ... The commission plans to meet in a closed session to discuss the city's cybersecurity programs. It will then discuss permit processes for various energy technologies; consider the objectives and scope of its Energy Resiliency and Reliability Plan; and discuss a possible amendment to the city's rules and regulations pertaining to billing. The closed session will begin at 5 p.m. on Jan. 5. The rest of the virtual meeting will follow immediately after the closed session. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 966 9129 7246.

ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW BOARD ... The board plans to meet at 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 6. A link to the agenda will be posted at cityofpaloalto.org.

