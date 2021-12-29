Arts

TheatreWorks' radio play retelling of 'It's a Wonderful Life' goes online

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, Dec 29, 2021, 5:03 pm 0
Mary (Sarita Ocón) and George Bailey (Moses Villarama) share a moment in "It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play." Courtesy Kevin Berne/TheatreWorks.

TheatreWorks' production of "It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play" closed out its in-person performances on Dec. 26, but there are actually still a few more chances to see the show. The play may be set at a 1940s radio station, but it's available to audiences over 21st-century "airwaves" — AKA video on demand — for virtual viewing through Jan. 2.

George (Moses Villarama) is embraced by actors, left to right, Phil Wong, Luisa Sermol, and Todd Cerveris) in "It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play." Courtesy Kevin Berne/TheatreWorks.

The touching tale of how everyman George Bailey learns his true impact on the lives of his friends, family and neighbors is still at the center of the show, but this adaptation of the classic holiday film reimagines the uplifting story as told via a 1940s radio play. Cast members play multiple roles and create the foley-style sound effects that once brought extra realism to radio productions.

For more information, visit my.theatreworks.org.

