East Palo Alto City Clerk Walfred Solorzano resigns

Reasons for his departure haven't been made public

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

University Avenue in East Palo Alto.

Walfred Solorzano has departed from his job as East Palo Alto's city clerk after signing a "separation agreement," according to a settlement document. The reasons for his departure have not been disclosed.

Solorzano, 42, was on leave of absence earlier this year and signed the separation agreement on Nov. 23. Three members of the City Council, Antonio Lopez, Lisa Gauthier and Regina Wallace-Jones, approved the agreement on Dec. 7; council members Ruben Abrica and Carlos Romero voted against it.

The separation agreement pays Solorzano for an undisclosed sum of back wages, vacation and leave time, $30,248 in "severance" pay and $7,820 to cover three months of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (COBRA) health insurance premium payments. The severance pay is a lump sum in accordance with an agreement signed at the time he began his employment.

The intent of the agreement is to resolve any legal claims surrounding his employment and termination, according to the settlement. Both sides agreed not to disparage each other.

Earlier this year, Solorzano was recognized by the City Clerks Association of California with the 2021 Special Award of Distinction for Communications, Organization and Administration for his work on a new city website; partnering with organizations that helped create record voter turnout; overhauling the city's communications and outreach efforts; and helping San Mateo County in bringing free WiFi to two parks and other areas of the city. He also pushed a new agenda system for the council and city commissions.

Earlier this month, Solorzano began a new position as clerk for Patterson, a city in Stanislaus County, according to his LinkedIn profile.

