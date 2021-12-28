A few more days of rain, chilly temperatures in store for saturated Bay Area

The now-saturated Bay Area is in for colder temperatures, more showers and unsettled weather over the next few days, with a break in the rain expected by the weekend, forecasters said.

The storm system was expected to bring more rain Monday night, with showers lingering through Wednesday afternoon. Some minor flooding can be expected, since the ground is already soaked by recent rains, the National Weather Service said.

Snow levels were expected to dip Monday night to about 1,500 feet but rise quickly by Tuesday morning to about 3,000 feet. The forecast called for temperatures to fall at or near freezing on Tuesday morning throughout the Bay Area, the weather service said.

A break from the rain towards the end of the week is expected, and temperatures will remain cool through Friday.

Chances of rain are back in the forecast for early next week.