News

Police looking for elderly man with Alzheimer's missing since Sunday afternoon

by Tony Hicks / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Sun, Dec 26, 2021, 8:01 pm 0

Palo Alto police say this man, who was visiting family, went missing while walking his dog in the 1000 block of Fulton Street on Dec. 26, 2021. Courtesy Palo Alto police.

Palo Alto police are looking for a man in his 80s with Alzheimer's who has been missing from the 1000 block of Fulton Street since taking his dog for a walk at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

The man, who was visiting family, only speaks Mandarin. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds and was wearing a khaki shirt, black pants, and a tan jacket. He was walking a small white dog.

Police ask anyone who sees him to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center immediately at 650-329-2413 and keep him under observation, if possible, until an officer arrives.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important law enforcement news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Police looking for elderly man with Alzheimer's missing since Sunday afternoon

by Tony Hicks / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Sun, Dec 26, 2021, 8:01 pm

Palo Alto police are looking for a man in his 80s with Alzheimer's who has been missing from the 1000 block of Fulton Street since taking his dog for a walk at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

The man, who was visiting family, only speaks Mandarin. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds and was wearing a khaki shirt, black pants, and a tan jacket. He was walking a small white dog.

Police ask anyone who sees him to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center immediately at 650-329-2413 and keep him under observation, if possible, until an officer arrives.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.