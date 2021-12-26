Police looking for elderly man with Alzheimer's missing since Sunday afternoon

Palo Alto police are looking for a man in his 80s with Alzheimer's who has been missing from the 1000 block of Fulton Street since taking his dog for a walk at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

The man, who was visiting family, only speaks Mandarin. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds and was wearing a khaki shirt, black pants, and a tan jacket. He was walking a small white dog.

Police ask anyone who sees him to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center immediately at 650-329-2413 and keep him under observation, if possible, until an officer arrives.