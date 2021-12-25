Police investigate Christmas Eve homicide

An East Palo Alto man was apparently shot on Christmas Eve and later died of his wounds, prompting police in East Palo Alto to investigate the incident as a homicide, according to a news release from the department.

At 11:33 p.m., officers responded to a Shotspotter activation in the 900 block of Beech Street, which is between Clarke Avenue and Brentwood Court.

Officers found a vehicle that had crashed through a fence and into the front porch of a home. Inside the vehicle was a 22-year-old man, who did not respond to officers and looked like he may be injured.

Police got the man out of the vehicle to give him first aid and noticed he appeared to be suffering from gunshot wounds.

Though the man was transported to the hospital, he died of his injuries, police said.