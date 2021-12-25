News

Police investigate Christmas Eve homicide

Car crashes into a front porch; police find man who had been shot

by Bay City News staff / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Sat, Dec 25, 2021, 8:55 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

An East Palo Alto man was apparently shot on Christmas Eve and later died of his wounds, prompting police in East Palo Alto to investigate the incident as a homicide, according to a news release from the department.

At 11:33 p.m., officers responded to a Shotspotter activation in the 900 block of Beech Street, which is between Clarke Avenue and Brentwood Court.

Stock photo courtesy Getty Images.

Officers found a vehicle that had crashed through a fence and into the front porch of a home. Inside the vehicle was a 22-year-old man, who did not respond to officers and looked like he may be injured.

Police got the man out of the vehicle to give him first aid and noticed he appeared to be suffering from gunshot wounds.

Though the man was transported to the hospital, he died of his injuries, police said.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The victim's identity had not been released as of Saturday morning, but he has been described as a Hispanic resident of East Palo Alto.

Anyone who has information related to Friday's incident is asked to contact East Palo Alto police by calling Detective Aleyda Romero at 650-853-7249. Anonymous tips can also be made by text or voicemail at 650-409-6792 or email to [email protected]

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local crime news. Become a member today.
Join

Police investigate Christmas Eve homicide

Car crashes into a front porch; police find man who had been shot

by Bay City News staff / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Sat, Dec 25, 2021, 8:55 am

An East Palo Alto man was apparently shot on Christmas Eve and later died of his wounds, prompting police in East Palo Alto to investigate the incident as a homicide, according to a news release from the department.

At 11:33 p.m., officers responded to a Shotspotter activation in the 900 block of Beech Street, which is between Clarke Avenue and Brentwood Court.

Officers found a vehicle that had crashed through a fence and into the front porch of a home. Inside the vehicle was a 22-year-old man, who did not respond to officers and looked like he may be injured.

Police got the man out of the vehicle to give him first aid and noticed he appeared to be suffering from gunshot wounds.

Though the man was transported to the hospital, he died of his injuries, police said.

The victim's identity had not been released as of Saturday morning, but he has been described as a Hispanic resident of East Palo Alto.

Anyone who has information related to Friday's incident is asked to contact East Palo Alto police by calling Detective Aleyda Romero at 650-853-7249. Anonymous tips can also be made by text or voicemail at 650-409-6792 or email to [email protected]

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.