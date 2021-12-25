Around Town: Santa Clara County supplies $75K to extend Avenidas' Rainbow Collective program

The program was first proposed in 2019 as a partnership between the county and Avenidas, a senior services nonprofit based in Palo Alto, to fill a service gap in the northern end of the county. A $300,000 contract was approved by the end of that year.

"Two years in and the program is thriving," Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian said in a Dec. 14 press release . "The Rainbow Collective has become a trusted community resource helping LGBTQ+ older adults build connections and access services in their local community."

PASSING WITH FLYING COLORS ... Acknowledging the need to serve older adults in the LGBTQ+ community, the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors recently approved an additional $75,000 to extend Avenidas' Rainbow Collective program through June.

In the latest Around Town column

"This quarter of a million-dollar grant will help JobTrain continue our work of providing people access to good paying jobs and also help them grow and reach full economic mobility in new careers," JobTrain CEO Barrie Hathaway said in a Dec. 20 press release. "We are grateful for Google.org's support."

The funds are earmarked for the Bay Area economic recovery effort, with an emphasis on serving the communities of East Palo Alto, Belle Haven and North Fair Oaks, which have high poverty and unemployment rates. The Menlo Park-based nonprofit, which serves San Mateo County and neighboring counties, also offers job placement, rapid employment services and other workforce development programs.

On Dec. 14, the board approved the additional funding to the program and extended it to June 30. Thomas Kingery, Rainbow Collective coordinator, expressed his gratitude on behalf of the program. "We look forward to continuing and expanding our services in 2022," Kingery said.

A survey of LGBTQ+ adults released earlier this year identified the Top 5 potential activities of most interest to this group: access to free movies or other entertainment; safe walking spaces; social and group activities; LGBTQ+ specific activities, services and programs; and support with technology.

"Angela has pursued our mission of public safety with a single-minded dedication, the deepest empathy for victims, and unwavering sense of fairness," Rosen said in the release. "She is an inspirational, powerful leader. She is the kind of public servant that our community and I are lucky to rely upon for the most demanding of jobs — the safety of our families and friends."

Bernhard joins a team of six assistant district attorneys, now half of whom are women, according to a Dec. 21 press release. They're all part of District Attorney Jeff Rosen's "innermost circle" of advisers and legal experts.

CLIMBING UP THE LADDER ... The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office now has three women serving as assistant district attorneys — a first in the office's history. Prosecutor Angela Bernhard's promotion to the assistant DA position comes nearly 25 years after she started working for the office.

"We're all figuring out how to adapt to the challenges caused by the pandemic, and at Google, that includes finding opportunities to help our hometown communities recover," Kristin Reinke, Google's vice president of finance, said in the release. "We're grateful for the work JobTrain is doing to connect jobseekers with jobs in the Bay Area, and proud to be a part of it."

The funds come in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has widened the gap between low- and high-income communities, a reality that's all too true in Silicon Valley.

Bernhard previously served as the office's chief trial deputy, a job that has been passed to prosecutor Daniel Okonkwo, a Stanford Law graduate who has been with the office for more than 27 years. Okonkwo's promotion makes him the first African American to hold the position, marking another milestone for the office. The chief trial deputy is responsible for managing and overseeing criminal trials. The executive management position also entails being the liaison between the District Attorney's Office and judges and law enforcement.

Around Town: Santa Clara County supplies $75K to extend Avenidas' Rainbow Collective program

Also, Google boosts JobTrain with $250K grant to assist in economic recovery effort