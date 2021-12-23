Police seek driver in hit-and-run who pinned man between cars

A couple returning to their parked car in downtown Palo Alto faced an out-of-control driver who drifted into their vehicle and pinned the husband between the vehicles before knocking him to the ground on Monday night. The driver didn't stop and could now face felony charges, police said.

The man and woman were about to enter their car, which was parked in the 800 block of High Street near Homer Avenue around 8:25 p.m. on Dec. 20, when a newer model, dark-colored Acura SUV drifted to the right as it crossed the Homer intersection and headed toward their vehicle, Lt. Brian Philip said. As the couple yelled to get the driver's attention, the Acura continued toward their car and struck the husband, a man in his 30s, who was about to enter the driver's side door.

The man was knocked to the ground. He sustained minor injuries to his right arm and leg but was otherwise determined to be all right, Philip said. The driver's side mirror was broken off of the couple's car.

The driver didn't stop and continued traveling south from the area, Philip said. The couple didn't provide any additional identifying information about the driver other than the car was either black, blue or gray.

Police classified the incident as a felony hit-and-run because it resulted in injuries to a person, Philip said. Investigators are continuing to look into the case.