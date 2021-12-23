City scales down services for Christmas, New Year's Day holidays

• City of Palo Alto: Administrative offices will be closed on Dec. 24 and 31. Limited services will be available from Dec. 27-Dec. 30.

• Palo Alto libraries: The Children's, College Terrace and Downtown branches will be closed Friday, Dec. 24, through the end of the year. The Children's Library will reopen Tuesday, Jan. 4. The College Terrace and Downtown libraries will reopen Thursday, Jan. 6. The Mitchell Park and Rinconada branches will be closed on Dec. 24-25 and Dec. 31-Jan. 1. For information on hours, visit library.cityofpaloalto.org .

Since the holidays fall on a weekend this year, most Palo Alto city services will adjust and close up shop on the Friday before Christmas and New Year's Day. Check our list below for schedules on specific city departments, public transit agencies serving the area and the U.S. Postal Service.

• Christmas Tree Lane: Now in its 81st year, the beloved holiday displays are available to enjoy. The 1700 and 1800 blocks of Fulton Street have Christmas lights and decorations on display from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. from now to Dec. 31. Visit christmastreelane.org for directions and more details.

Post offices will be open, and mail will be collected and delivered on Dec. 31. Post offices will be closed, and there will be no mail delivery on Jan. 1. Go to usps.com for more information on the holiday schedule.

• U.S. Postal Service: Some post office locations will have limited or extended hours on Dec. 24. Go to usps.com to check the hours of the nearest location. Mail will be picked up from collection boxes on Christmas Eve. Post offices will be closed, and there will be no mail delivery on Dec. 25.

• Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority: The VTA will operate on a Sunday schedule on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. Additional light-rail service will be provided on Dec. 31 for New Year's Eve. For more information, visit vta.org. .

• Caltrain: Caltrain will operate on a weekend schedule on Dec. 24 and 25. The agency will also operate a weekday schedule on Dec. 31. There will be some post-event trains after midnight on Jan. 1. For more information, visit caltrain.com .

City scales down services for Christmas, New Year's Day holidays

Public transit agencies, U.S. Postal Service alter hours