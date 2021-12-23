News

City scales down services for Christmas, New Year's Day holidays

Public transit agencies, U.S. Postal Service alter hours

by Lloyd Lee / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Dec 23, 2021, 8:53 am 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

Ricardo Hernandez, a residential solid waste driver for GreenWaste of Palo Alto, tosses excess trash to a truck outside of a home near Greer Park in Palo Alto. Embarcadero Media file photo by Veronica Weber.

Since the holidays fall on a weekend this year, most Palo Alto city services will adjust and close up shop on the Friday before Christmas and New Year's Day. Check our list below for schedules on specific city departments, public transit agencies serving the area and the U.S. Postal Service.

City services

• Palo Alto libraries: The Children's, College Terrace and Downtown branches will be closed Friday, Dec. 24, through the end of the year. The Children's Library will reopen Tuesday, Jan. 4. The College Terrace and Downtown libraries will reopen Thursday, Jan. 6. The Mitchell Park and Rinconada branches will be closed on Dec. 24-25 and Dec. 31-Jan. 1. For information on hours, visit library.cityofpaloalto.org.

• City of Palo Alto: Administrative offices will be closed on Dec. 24 and 31. Limited services will be available from Dec. 27-Dec. 30.

• Garbage pickup: Trash collection will not be interrupted during the holidays.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

• Police, fire: Emergency services will remain operational through the holidays. The records department will be closed on Dec. 24 and 31.

Transportation

• Caltrain: Caltrain will operate on a weekend schedule on Dec. 24 and 25. The agency will also operate a weekday schedule on Dec. 31. There will be some post-event trains after midnight on Jan. 1. For more information, visit caltrain.com.

• Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority: The VTA will operate on a Sunday schedule on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. Additional light-rail service will be provided on Dec. 31 for New Year's Eve. For more information, visit vta.org..

• SamTrans: SamTrans will operate on a Sunday schedule on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. For more information, visit samtrans.com.

Federal, state offices

• U.S. Postal Service: Some post office locations will have limited or extended hours on Dec. 24. Go to usps.com to check the hours of the nearest location. Mail will be picked up from collection boxes on Christmas Eve. Post offices will be closed, and there will be no mail delivery on Dec. 25.

Post offices will be open, and mail will be collected and delivered on Dec. 31. Post offices will be closed, and there will be no mail delivery on Jan. 1. Go to usps.com for more information on the holiday schedule.

Things to do

• Christmas Tree Lane: Now in its 81st year, the beloved holiday displays are available to enjoy. The 1700 and 1800 blocks of Fulton Street have Christmas lights and decorations on display from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. from now to Dec. 31. Visit christmastreelane.org for directions and more details.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important city government news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

City scales down services for Christmas, New Year's Day holidays

Public transit agencies, U.S. Postal Service alter hours

by Lloyd Lee / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Dec 23, 2021, 8:53 am

Since the holidays fall on a weekend this year, most Palo Alto city services will adjust and close up shop on the Friday before Christmas and New Year's Day. Check our list below for schedules on specific city departments, public transit agencies serving the area and the U.S. Postal Service.

City services

• Palo Alto libraries: The Children's, College Terrace and Downtown branches will be closed Friday, Dec. 24, through the end of the year. The Children's Library will reopen Tuesday, Jan. 4. The College Terrace and Downtown libraries will reopen Thursday, Jan. 6. The Mitchell Park and Rinconada branches will be closed on Dec. 24-25 and Dec. 31-Jan. 1. For information on hours, visit library.cityofpaloalto.org.

• City of Palo Alto: Administrative offices will be closed on Dec. 24 and 31. Limited services will be available from Dec. 27-Dec. 30.

• Garbage pickup: Trash collection will not be interrupted during the holidays.

• Police, fire: Emergency services will remain operational through the holidays. The records department will be closed on Dec. 24 and 31.

Transportation

• Caltrain: Caltrain will operate on a weekend schedule on Dec. 24 and 25. The agency will also operate a weekday schedule on Dec. 31. There will be some post-event trains after midnight on Jan. 1. For more information, visit caltrain.com.

• Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority: The VTA will operate on a Sunday schedule on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. Additional light-rail service will be provided on Dec. 31 for New Year's Eve. For more information, visit vta.org..

• SamTrans: SamTrans will operate on a Sunday schedule on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. For more information, visit samtrans.com.

Federal, state offices

• U.S. Postal Service: Some post office locations will have limited or extended hours on Dec. 24. Go to usps.com to check the hours of the nearest location. Mail will be picked up from collection boxes on Christmas Eve. Post offices will be closed, and there will be no mail delivery on Dec. 25.

Post offices will be open, and mail will be collected and delivered on Dec. 31. Post offices will be closed, and there will be no mail delivery on Jan. 1. Go to usps.com for more information on the holiday schedule.

Things to do

• Christmas Tree Lane: Now in its 81st year, the beloved holiday displays are available to enjoy. The 1700 and 1800 blocks of Fulton Street have Christmas lights and decorations on display from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. from now to Dec. 31. Visit christmastreelane.org for directions and more details.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.