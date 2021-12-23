Brick and motor: Lego landscapes, trains on display in annual show

The creative possibilities of the seemingly simple interlocking plastic bricks known as Lego are on full display at the annual BayLUG Holiday Show at the Museum of American Heritage in Palo Alto.

Whether visitors are looking for a fun family outing or seeking inspiration before tackling that 7,500-piece Millennium Falcon Lego kit, this annual display organized presented by BayLUG (the Bay Area LEGO Users Group) and Bay LTC (the Bay Area L-Gauge Train Club) offers a variety of custom creations, from whimsical scenes to holiday trains to bustling cityscapes, all constructed from Lego. New for this year is a jungle river adventure display.

The show highlights all the creativity and joy of this long-beloved building toy, without the agony of accidentally stepping barefoot on a Lego.

BayLUG Holiday Show is open Saturdays and Sundays through Jan. 9 (closed Dec. 25) at the Museum of American Heritage, 351 Homer Ave., Palo Alto. Tickets are $4 and available by reservation only to reduce crowd size (ticket also includes free admission to the Museum of American Heritage). To reserve tickets or for more information, visit baylug.org.