Thief steals $4K in cash, car key from garage

A burglar took about $4,000 in cash and a car key from a resident's garage in Palo Alto's Midtown neighborhood on Monday, police said.

The theft took place on Dec. 20 between midnight and 7 a.m. in the 700 block of Allen Court, just south of Ross Road, according to a police press release. It was discovered by the resident, a man in his 60s, that morning.

The burglar entered the locked garage and took two envelopes containing the cash. The missing car key was for a vehicle parked outside of the home. The car was not stolen, police said.

Employees of the resident who arrived at 7 a.m. discovered the garage door was open and tools that had been inside the garage were placed outside. Police suspect the burglar intended to steal the tools.

The thief appears to have entered the garage through a locked side door, possibly using a key hidden outside. There were no signs of forced entry. The burglar didn't enter the residence, police said.