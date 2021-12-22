Mountain View's Charleston Plaza faces retail exodus as Best Buy, Bed Bath & Beyond and others leave town

One of Mountain View's most prominent shopping centers abutting U.S. Highway 101 is looking like a ghost town lately, with multiple large retailers closing down or relocating over the course of 2021.

It started with Bed Bath & Beyond, which shut down its location on East Charleston Road early in the year. Just months later, REI announced it was relocating its store to Sunnyvale, and soon after that Best Buy announced it was closing its store as of the end of October.

Local residents are lamenting the loss of retail, and worries are swirling over social media that the closures are a sign that the plaza may soon redevelop into offices or even housing. But city officials say the property is expected to remain a shopping center, and that the property owner is already on the hunt for new tenants.

In the case of Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond, both companies have announced this year that they are cutting down the number of store locations across the country. In February, Best Buy revealed it had laid off 5,000 workers and planned to close more "large format" stores like the one on Charleston Road. The company saw a surge in digital sales, and is revamping its workforce to better accommodate services like shipping and home delivery orders.

Bed Bath & Beyond announced in January that it was closing 200 locations by the end of the year, including a short list of 43 on the chopping block by the end of February. That short list included the Mountain View location.