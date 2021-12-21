News

Two men rob woman at gunpoint, flee in sedan

Duo steals backpack and credit cards, among other items, at downtown transit center

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

A southbound Caltrain train arrives at the downtown Palo Alto station on July 24, 2019. Photo by Veronica Weber.

A woman was robbed at gunpoint by two men while she stood near the train platform at the downtown transit center in Palo Alto on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The woman, who's in her 20s, reported the robbery to the city's emergency dispatch center moments after it happened around 4:15 p.m., police said in a press release. Officers responded to the center at 95 University Ave. where they were unable to locate the men.

A police investigation found that the woman was standing near the train platform, in the area of the bus turnaround, where she was confronted by two men, one of whom raised a black handgun in her direction, police said. The men took her backpack, credit cards, portable charger and the Nike tennis shoes that she was wearing.

A woman in her 80s saw the robbery in progress and attempted to help the young woman but stopped when one of the men aimed the weapon at her, according to police.

The men fled in a white four-door Nissan sedan and haven't been located by police as of Tuesday evening. Each man was about 25 years old and wore a black shirt and face covering. The vehicle was last seen heading towards University Circle, police said.

Neither woman was injured in the robbery. The city hasn't seen similar robberies at the city's transit stations recently, according to police.

Anyone with information about Tuesday's robbery is asked to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the police's free mobile app, downloadable at bit.ly/PAPD-AppStore or bit.ly/PAPD-GooglePlay.

