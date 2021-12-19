Migration to California slowed by 38% during pandemic, according to UC Berkeley study

While some California residents opted to leave the state during the pandemic, far fewer people are also moving to the state from other parts of the country, according to new research from the University of California at Berkeley's California Policy Lab.

The amount of people leaving the state has increased by 12% between March 2020 and September 2021, a figure roughly on pace with pre-pandemic levels, according to the California Policy Lab.

However, while migration to California generally kept pace with migration out of the state prior to the pandemic, entrances to California have fallen by 38%.

"The public's attention has been focused on the so-called 'CalExodus' phenomenon, but the reality is that the dramatic drop in 'CalEntrances' since the pandemic began has been a bigger driver of recent population changes in the state," said Natalie Holmes, the report's co-author, a California Policy Lab research fellow and a Ph.D. student at UC Berkeley.

The researchers found that all 58 of the state's counties had seen declines in migration from other states, with entrances to California decreasing between 25% and 45% in every region of the state.