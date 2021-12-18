Around Town: Judge with Palo Alto ties is first Korean American woman to serve on federal appeals court

In the 9th Circuit, Koh will replace Judge Richard A. Paez, who took senior status on Dec. 13. "Judge Koh is an outstanding legal thinker and a trailblazing public servant," Sen. Alex Padilla said from the Senate floor on Monday. "Her commitment to equal justice for all has earned her support on both sides of the aisle."

Koh was previously a partner in the Palo Alto office of McDermott, Will and Emery from 2002 to 2008 and a senior associate at Wilson, Sonsini, Goodrich and Rosati in Palo Alto from 2000 to 2002. During the 1990s, she worked in various capacities for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California in Los Angeles, the Department of Justice and Office of Legislative Affairs.

The promotion marks a significant milestone. She is the first Korean American woman and third woman of Asian American descent to serve on a federal appellate court. She brings 13 years of experience as a judge, 11 of which were in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California and two in Santa Clara County Superior Court.

MOVING ON UP ... U.S. District Judge Lucy Haeran Koh has come a long way since her days of working as a lawyer in Palo Alto. Her appointment by President Joe Biden to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was confirmed on Monday, Dec. 13, by the Senate.

In the latest Around Town column, news about a local judge's rise to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Stanford Children's Health marking its 500th pediatric heart transplant and holiday safety tips for people shopping in person or online.

The milestone is particularly special since Stanford was the site of the country's first successful human heart transplant in 1968. Stanford's Pediatric Transplant Center has carried out the most pediatric transplants across the state for nine consecutive years, according to the release. "It is incredibly gratifying to have reached this achievement, and it constitutes an accomplishment that speaks to our longevity as well as our volumes and expertise," Rosenthal said.

"While it sounds strange that Mackenzie and her family were unaware of her heart failure, this is fairly common for teenagers with dilated cardiomyopathy," said Dr. David Rosenthal, director of Stanford Children's heart failure and heart transplant program. "Mackenzie's heart failure was already so severe, so she was admitted into our PACT (Pediatric Advanced Cardiac Therapies) program.

The recipient was Mackenzie Collins , a 14-year-old girl who was diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy earlier this year. "It was a huge shock to us because she was always active, playing basketball, running cross country," Tiffany Collins, Mackenzie's mother, said in a Dec. 13 press release . "For her to be such a success as the 500th transplant, it's such a miracle."

500 AND COUNTING ... The holidays bring out stories all about the heart, and it couldn't be more true at Stanford Children's Health, which recently marked its 500th pediatric heart transplant.

Reports about a package theft where suspect information is available can be called in to the police dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Thefts that don't include suspect details can be made at cityofpaloalto.org .

Many precautions can be taken while online shopping, including signing up for delivery alerts and picking up the item from your front door once they arrive, or having a trusted neighbor retrieve the package and hold on to it until you're home; setting packages for delivery at a place where they can be received in person; and requesting a package be delivered at a specific delivery time and date when you're home.

Shoppers should keep a firm grip on their handbag and place their wallet in an inside coat or side trouser pocket instead of a rear pocket. Anyone who believes they're being followed by someone on foot is advised to walk fast or run to a store where they can call police.

In light of recent smash-and-grab thefts at major retailers, the Palo Alto Police Department has offered some safety tips, such as not leaving purchased items unattended in a vehicle, police Chief Robert Jonsen said in a city blog post on Dec. 7 .

SAFEST HOLIDAY WISHES ... Whether you're shopping online or in stores this season, there are many steps you can take to make sure your holidays stay jolly.

Around Town: Judge with Palo Alto ties is first Korean American woman to serve on federal appeals court

Lucy Koh's career traces back to law firms in city