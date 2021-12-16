Quadre assembles its top brass for holiday concert

Many of the "Horns" concerts over the years have included guest artists and some have even brought in groups from as many as three or four middle schools and high schools that, joined by Quadre, would play all together as one huge band. With the pandemic ongoing, this year's performance won't be packing the stage with players, but the program still offers plenty of special moments, and some special guests, too.

For those seeking a virtual experience, the ensemble will also perform the night before, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. in a free livestreamed concert offered by City Lights Theater Company as part of the San Jose-based theater company's "The Next Stage'' virtual series. The performance for City Lights will be an hour of highlights from Horns for the Holidays.

Those gatherings grew into performances at churches and then concert halls. Now Wood and the group's three other members, Amy Jo Rhine, Lydia Van Dreel and Adam Unsworth, will take the stage for the 23rd edition of "Horns for the Holidays." The concert is taking place Dec. 21, 7 p.m. at the Mountain View Center for Performing Arts.

"When we first got started, it was a group of friends getting together and it would just be fun to play a bunch of holiday music — and the horn is just such a quintessential instrument for this time of the year," said Daniel Wood, a founder of Quadre.

Mountain View-based horn ensemble Quadre has been presenting its Horns for the Holidays concert for over 20 years, but this local tradition had a surprisingly humble beginning for a professional group — one that seems in keeping with the good spirits of the holiday season.

"We're going to play the orchestral accompaniment as a quartet. So we'll play all the violin parts, viola, cello parts. We have our work cut out for us," Wood said with a laugh.

"She'll be playing Mozart's Horn Concerto No. 1, on an instrument that Mozart would have written for — a horn without any valves and creating all the notes just with her lips and breath," Wood said.

"I wrote an original arrangement inspired loosely by 'Pennsylvania 6-5000,' which is a jazz standard. It's called 'Hug Santa for Me' and there are lyrics in it but the only lyric is 'Hug Santa for me,' which you all call out and sing at the very end of the tune (that's the connection to 'Pennsylvania 6-5000'). And it's, it's a rousing, jazz-inspired number," Wood said.

The program's second half skews more contemporary, and brings in more special guests: The Mallet Men, made up of percussionists Frank Wyant and James Kassis, who will be featured in the Latin jazz-infused "Sangria" by Tania Maria and Vince Guaraldi's "Christmas is Coming" from "A Charlie Brown Christmas."

Glass will be featured in the first half of the program, which focuses on classical and traditional music, including a selection from Handel's "Messiah," Bach's "Little Fugue in G Minor" and traditional carols such as "The Friendly Beasts" and "Il est né, le divin Enfant."

City Lights Theater Company's "The Next Stage," with highlights from Horns for the Holidays, will be livestreamed on Dec. 20, 7 p.m. Tickets are free.

Horns for the Holidays takes place in person at 7 p.m. on Dec. 21 at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro St., Mountain View. Tickets are $20-$55.

Through its "Music with a Message' program, Quadre aims to raise awareness, create discussion and encourage action on issues such as homelessness, gender and racial inequality, and the environment. The ensemble emphasizes social justice in its programming, with themes for each season that highlight key issues facing our society. The 2020-21 season, "Homelessness: Hope, Humanity and Heart," explored the meaning of "home" in our community, and the 2021-22 season delves into environmental issues and climate change.

Partial proceeds from Horns for the Holidays benefit Quadre's "Music with a Message" project for the unhoused community, which partners with local organizations that support the unhoused community, such as LifeMoves, the Bill Wilson Center, Martha's Kitchen and WeHope, to present performances for their clients.

Unsworth, who has an extensive jazz background, wrote a jazzy arrangement of "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" for five horns, and the concert also includes Wood's new arrangement of "Deck the Halls."

