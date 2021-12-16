Arts

Peninsula Ballet Theatre keeps a holiday tradition on its toes

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Dec 16, 2021, 2:09 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Peninsula Ballet Theatre presents the "Hip-Hop Nutcracker," which mixes iconic pieces of the story and Tchaikovsky’s score with hip-hop dance. The company also presents a full-length "Nutcracker," Dec. 18-19. Courtesy Peninsula Ballet Theatre.

With its buoyant score and whimsical tale, Tchaikovsky's ballet "The Nutcracker" is a classic — and holiday favorite — for a reason. But that's not to say that the classics can't use a refresh.

Peninsula Ballet Theatre is offering the best of both worlds this weekend by staging two versions of "The Nutcracker." A more traditional version, choreographed by Gregory Amato, features the company's professional cast, joined by Peninsula Ballet Theatre's young conservatory students. The "Hip-Hop Nutcracker: A Holiday Mashup," choreographed by Alee Martinez and Issac ‘Stuck’ Sanders reimagines "The Nutcracker" with hip-hop music and dance, while keeping elements of both the original tale and Tchaikovsky's score. After Clara receives a wooden nutcracker as a gift at the family holiday party, she dreams of a magical place, but the show swaps the traditional Candy Land of the second act for a vibrant hip-hop land.

The "Hip-Hop Nutcracker" swaps Clara's Candy Land dream sequence for a visit to a modern hip-hop land. Courtesy Peninsula Ballet Theatre.

Performances of "The Hip-Hop Nutcracker" take place Dec. 17, 7 p.m. and Dec. 18. 2 p.m. and classic "The Nutcracker" performances are Dec. 18, 7 p.m. and Dec. 19, 2 p.m. Both productions will be at the Fox Theatre, 2215 Broadway, Redwood City. For more information, visit peninsulaballet.org.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Looking for more Redwood City stories? The RWC Pulse will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Peninsula Ballet Theatre keeps a holiday tradition on its toes

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Dec 16, 2021, 2:09 pm

With its buoyant score and whimsical tale, Tchaikovsky's ballet "The Nutcracker" is a classic — and holiday favorite — for a reason. But that's not to say that the classics can't use a refresh.

Peninsula Ballet Theatre is offering the best of both worlds this weekend by staging two versions of "The Nutcracker." A more traditional version, choreographed by Gregory Amato, features the company's professional cast, joined by Peninsula Ballet Theatre's young conservatory students. The "Hip-Hop Nutcracker: A Holiday Mashup," choreographed by Alee Martinez and Issac ‘Stuck’ Sanders reimagines "The Nutcracker" with hip-hop music and dance, while keeping elements of both the original tale and Tchaikovsky's score. After Clara receives a wooden nutcracker as a gift at the family holiday party, she dreams of a magical place, but the show swaps the traditional Candy Land of the second act for a vibrant hip-hop land.

Performances of "The Hip-Hop Nutcracker" take place Dec. 17, 7 p.m. and Dec. 18. 2 p.m. and classic "The Nutcracker" performances are Dec. 18, 7 p.m. and Dec. 19, 2 p.m. Both productions will be at the Fox Theatre, 2215 Broadway, Redwood City. For more information, visit peninsulaballet.org.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.