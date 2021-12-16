Planning commissioner calls out city for shifting 'goal posts' on Castilleja

As Castilleja School proceeds with its heavily scrutinized plan to rebuild its Bryant Street campus in Palo Alto, one member of the Planning and Transportation Commission criticized the city on Wednesday for unfairly burdening the all-girls school with constantly shifting demands.
"There is an unreasonableness to this. It feels like the goal posts have moved," said Commissioner Michael Alcheck, who concluded his final meeting as a commissioner after nearly a decade on the influential advisory panel. "If feels like every time we talk, we have new goal posts."
Alcheck made his comments at the end of another long hearing for Castilleja, which is looking to modernize its campus at 1310 Bryant St. by demolishing and rebuilding three academic buildings, moving the swimming pool and constructing an underground garage. Both the planning commission and the Architectural Review Board had already approved the school's proposal before it went to the City Council, which in March demanded further changes and sent the project back to the board for further review and additional changes.
For the commission, the Castilleja hearing was the second one in two weeks. While the Dec. 8 hearing was primarily devoted to getting public comments, the Wednesday meeting gave the commission yet another chance to weigh in on issues that continue to cause consternation for the project's opponents and council members, including new options for the proposed garage, its strategy for managing traffic and its plan to gradually increase school enrollment from the current level of 422 students to 540 students.
After close to five hours of discussion, the commission didn't make any decisions on Wednesday and continued the hearing to a future date. The biggest debate came over the crucial but technical question of whether the proposed underground garage should be counted toward the school's gross floor area. While the project's critics have contended that it should, the council agreed to exempt the garage as long as it contains no more than 50% of the parking spaces that the school is required to provide as part of its project.
Planning staff had suggested adopting a legislative amendment that would be narrowly tailored to the Castilleja project. Commission Chair Bart Hechtman and Commissioner Ed Lauing favored a broader code change that could apply to other projects elsewhere in the city. Alcheck, meanwhile, called on the city to clarify that underground garages are in fact legal in residential zones, contrary to the claims of Castilleja's opponents.
The city's zoning code prohibits underground parking "for single-family uses" though it allows projects to apply for such facilities through a variance process, in which case the area of the garage would be counted in determining the floor-area ratio for the site. At the same time, staff hasn't always counted garages as part of the floor area. In explaining its decision to allow Castilleja to include the garage, staff pointed to one recent precedent for allowing an underground garage in an R-1 zone: Congregation Kol Emeth, which was allowed to construct underground parking as part of its new campus without counting it toward the floor area.
Hechtman cited the example of Kol Emeth and suggested that the city consider a mechanism for other applicants to propose underground parking facilities that wouldn't count toward the floor area, provided they meet the city's objectives.
"I'd hate for us to have to amend an ordinance to make it fit a project in the future," Hechtman said.
While the topic of an underground garage had split the commission in the past, Castilleja officials argued that it remains both the environmentally superior option and the most attractive one for both the city and the school. Kathy Layendecker, Castilleja's chief financial and operating officer, noted that the facility will get cars off surface lots and allow Castilleja to increase green space.
"We all agree that Castilleja's park-like setting is a benefit to the neighborhood," Layendecker said. "The more we can increase that amount of greenery, it's good for the students and it's good for the neighbors and it's good for Palo Alto."
The commissioners didn't reach a consensus on either this topic or any of the others they were scheduled to discuss, including Castilleja's transportation-management plan and the number of events it would be allowed to hold. The council favored allowing the school to have about five major events annually as well as between 50 and 70 "special events," with no events occurring on Sunday. While the commission didn't delve into this topic, Alcheck argued in his closing comments that the number is too restrictive and noted that no other schools face such limits.
"What is the logic behind saying, 'In response to your request to modernize (your campus) and increase enrollment, you shall not have any matinees on Sunday,'?" Alcheck asked. "Was an episode of 'The Handmaid's Tale' on in the background when whoever came up with this condition of approval was working on it?
"Alarms should be going off in progressive West. We should be asking ourselves, 'Are we facilitating discrimination?'"
Much of the discussion Wednesday focused on the school's transportation-demand management (TDM) plan, which was revised since the March meeting and which aims to achieve no increase in traffic. Programs include new bus routes and carpool programs, off-site parking within walking distance of the school's campus and increased bike services.
Nanci Kauffman, Castilleja's head of school, told the commission that traffic management was a key concern for the school as it was putting its application together.
"When we were first doing our application for an increase in enrollment and a new master plan, we knew from the very start that we would not be able to have more trips," Kauffman said. "One of the ways we arrived at our number was … it really was the maximum number of students that our TDM plan could accommodate and not create more trips."
The plan that the commission had previously approved includes monitoring and reporting mechanisms designed to ensure that the school would not be allowed to continue expanding enrollment if it doesn't meet its trip-reduction goals. The council subsequently requested that the plan be further strengthened, and include additional penalties such as fees and reduction of enrollment.
Comments
Triple El
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
The commissioner who is calling out the city for shifting goal posts is reported to have several ties to Castilleja, including seeking to send his own kids to the school, as documented in pages 7-9 of the following public comments to City commission meetings: Web Link
Should the mentioned commissioner recuse himself from all topics involving Castilleja because he appears to have a conflict of interest?
Old Palo Alto
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
I share commissioner Alcheck's frustration—particularly when it comes to the extended timeline this project has faced. Castilleja's proposal already passed muster with the PTC and ARB once, and while the City Council did send it back for further consideration, the school has since come back with revised proposals that address the Council's concerns. I'm hard pressed to recall another project in Palo Alto that has faced such incredible scrutiny, and I'm honestly perplexed by commissioners' slow-walking of a decision. They've had proposal materials and staff analysis in front of them for some time, and the extensive public comment reiterated salient points but didn't add much new material to chew on. At this point, debate and deliberation over iterations of this project has spanned the entire term of some Palo Alto officials, meaning that new ones have since come on board and had to be brought up to speed. Opponents of the school's plans have also seized on the delay to claim that various studies must now be updated (nevermind that their objections have contributed to said delay... ). The end result is a waste of time and resources and a loss of public trust in the wisdom and efficacy of our governing bodies. It's time for Palo Alto's leaders to accept that they have all of the information they need to act decisively and approve this project.
Downtown North
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Let's not forget the fact that this school lied and effectively cheated for decades by overenrolling students in a blatantly illegal manner. When they were finally caught instead of the city demanding that they fix this illegal taking, the school suddenly starts demanding that the city increase their enrollment and let them add more facilities and activities to further annoy the neighbors.
This is a school that attracts mostly out of city students, provides no taxes and little benefit to residents and has a huge downside in terms of local annoyance. Their transportation carbon footprint is worse than schools serving local students. And adding huge cement underground garages only continues the environmental problems.
Why they were not told from the start that their plan was a "no go" is the mystery. Why is the city even talking to them when they have shown they can not be trusted.
As the highly paid, lawyered up, development machine makes its way through one city department after another, I have great admiration for the group of city residents who have hung in there through all of this rigmarole and continue to fight them off. The full time, well paid development machine that usually wears residents out which is why we have so many large ugly developments around town.
Community Center
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Alcheck is a developer who strongly supports rapid urbanization and densification of Palo Alto as well as advocating for his personal financial interests while on the PTC. The fact council let him serve out his term after garagegate astounds me. I am surprised the Weekly gave him a whole article based on his opinions.
Community Center
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
I agree completely with reader "tmp" who cites the lies of the past from this school. Why can they not relocate to a more appropriate site and not pose a problem for traffic and safety of Palo Alto? Is Palo Alto committed to the success of this elite private school? Why is it give so many chances? Cut the cord.
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
We can’t heeeear you Michael Alcheck…
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
There's a lot of irony in Alcheck calling out Palo Alto when for years he's been criticized for his, er, bias to put politely favoring developers and the well-connected.
In fact, in 2014 Web Link Los Altos blasted him and his development proposals:
"After more than a dozen speakers criticized the proposal, Alcheck said the opposition "is exaggerating every angle here because they oppose change." "They hear the word 'developer' and they start picketing,'" Alcheck said. In response, Commissioner Ken Lorell said it was "really amusing to me that a member of the Palo Alto planning commission would come here and lecture us on how we should build our buildings when the stuff that has been going on in Palo Alto is absolutely amazing." The commission ultimately turned the project down."
Shame on Palo ALto for not doing likewise in view of his treatment of the public, his egregious waste of everyone's time with his long-winded egocentric monologues.
Also amazing is how PA could have allowed this for so long remains beyond many people's understanding. It's not for nothing he's commonly known as "Malcheck"
Crescent Park
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Kudos to commissioner Alcheck. He is 100% correct, the goalposts have been constantly moving since I have been following this project for nearly 4 years. It's unbelievable to me the obstacles that are being put in the way of a school and how neighbors are disapproving of the project because it is a private school. Public or private, doesn't matter, any school deserves the chance to upgrade their facilities. Why are so many limitations being put on an educational institution? Castilleja has revised their plans numerous times and it is outrageous that nothing is ever satisfactory. To the comment by "tmp" regarding past issues with the school not being forthcoming, enough already! That was under a different head of school and the current head, Nanci Kauffman, was the one who reported the over enrollment! How is that for transparency and trying to do the right thing? Apparently in Palo Alto, you will be punished forever. Not a good lesson to teach young women. If you admit a mistake, you will never be forgiven and you can never move forward. Our young generation need to hear a different message than that. To those wishing the school would move to another location, be careful what you wish for. You could end up with a large housing development complex there and construction times that won't be as thoughtful and planned out as Castilleja's project. Castilleja is a Palo Alto institution that has been on Bryant street longer than many of the homes there. If you bought a house near the airport, you can't complain about the noise! Similar situation! Castilleja is extremely thoughtful with mitigating their traffic and limiting social/academic and sporting engagements all with the neighbors in mind. That hurts the students most of all. Just let this project get underway already. You can't halt progress.
Old Palo Alto
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
The claim that the underground garage is "environmentally better" is not true. The "green" open space is astroturf on the concrete roof of the garage, the soil removed for cars no longer absorbs and filters groundwater and the CO2 emissions (give or take 1,300,000 pounds = or 650 tons) from the manufacture of the concrete (3,600+ tons) for the underground garage and deeper underground pool are roughly the same as driving 400 Prius's 10,000 miles / year. Not sure how this is "green." The greener alternative is to keep the pool at grade (and in the sun) and reduce the parking and implement TDM. Parking places invites cars and energy consumption. Worth thinking about in a City striving to cut green house gas emissions by 80% from 2000 in another 9 years, and has a long way to go. Maybe Castilleja would like to offer to pay for mitigation - for example replacing natural gas water heaters and ranges in 300 residences, including wiring upgrades. In other words, buy "indulgences."
Downtown North
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Commissioner Alcheck is 100% correct about the moving goalposts. For years it has been school makes proposal, opposition lists objections, school revises proposal in response to objections, opposition lists new objections, rinse and repeat. The latest proposal was directly in response to the Council's recommendations which were more stringent on the school than what the TPC proposed. Sounds like at least some people want to go back on what they already agreed upon. I am just waiting to see what objection will come up next when this goes to the Council next year.
Separately, I commend Commissioners Hechtman and Lauing for their efforts regarding the code change on garages. Judging from many commenters here and before, you would think that garages are unheard of in residential areas. I invite those people to come to Downtown North. They can start at Lytton Gardens and at the apartments across the street.