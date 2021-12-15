Palo Alto Unified approves enrollment lottery to boost student body at Fletcher Middle School

The move is an attempt to increase enrollment at the school, which has dipped below 520 students, despite the campus having capacity for over 700, according to background information from district staff.

Families of incoming sixth through eighth graders who live within the school district's boundaries but aren't zoned for Fletcher will have a chance to apply. If more students apply than slots exist for, a lottery will be held.

Administrators haven't yet decided exactly how many spots will be available as part of the lottery, although Superintendent Don Austin said via text that the school can "easily accommodate 60 transfers."

The district's Board of Education voted unanimously at its Tuesday, Dec. 14, meeting to authorize staff to hold an intradistrict lottery at Fletcher for the 2022-2023 school year.

Parents of middle school students throughout the Palo Alto Unified School District will get a chance to apply for their children to attend Ellen Fletcher Middle School next fall, as the district moves forward with an enrollment lottery in an effort to shore up the school's student population.

At Tuesday's meeting, the lottery plan passed unanimously with little board discussion and no members of the public turning out to speak. Austin said he had received limited feedback on the lottery since the November meeting, with only positive comments and requests for additional information.

The board members first heard the superintendent's proposal to create an enrollment lottery for Fletcher at their Nov. 16 meeting and were supportive of the idea .

The shrinking population at Fletcher has caused the school to lose support staff and has "limited some programs," according to the meeting agenda. Some teachers are now being split between multiple schools because there weren't enough students to justify a full teacher at Fletcher, Austin told the Weekly.

Fletcher's enrollment has declined by roughly one-third since 2015 and sits well below those of the district's two other middle schools. According to data the district collected in October, 820 students attend Frank S. Greene Jr. Middle School and 979 are at Jane Lathrop Stanford Middle School.

Unless changes are made, enrollment could "conceivably drop" below 500 students next year, the board's meeting agenda states. As of Nov. 9, there are 319 students in sixth and seventh grade at Fletcher.

An informational meeting about the lottery plan is slated to be held over Zoom from 6-7 p.m. on Jan. 26. Applications are due by noon on Feb. 17, and the lottery will be held on Feb. 23. Parents then have until March 2 to decide whether to accept their child's admission to Fletcher.

Austin said at the Nov. 16 meeting that running the lottery will have "little or no downside," although he acknowledged that it may not be sufficient on its own to address the school's enrollment issues and that additional action may be needed in future years.

Those who are admitted to Fletcher through the lottery will also gain admission to Gunn High School. The lottery doesn't impact existing attendance boundaries.

The superintendent had originally intended to bring the Fletcher lottery proposal back to the board next month, but he said district staff asked for it to come back sooner so that the lottery can be run in conjunction with the application processes for the district's other choice programs.

"I appreciate staff's work on this — both Fletcher staff and district staff — and I'm excited to see where it goes this year," board member Jennifer DiBrienza said ahead of her vote in favor of the plan.

Dauber was first elected to the board in 2014 and is currently serving his second term on the board, which expires in 2022. DiBrienza was elected in 2016 and is also currently serving her second term, which expires in 2024.

The board members also unanimously picked Jennifer DiBrienza as its vice president for the upcoming year. In Palo Alto Unified, the vice president also serves as the board's clerk. DiBrienza previously served as president in 2019.

"I want to particularly note, Mr. Dharap, your skill and steadfastness in helping to navigate the district through the COVID pandemic and then the reopening. I think we were well-served by Mr. Dharap being in that role," Dauber said. "Thank you on behalf of the board and the district for your service. "

After being elected, Dauber thanked Dharap for leading the board through 2021, acknowledging that it has been an unusually difficult year.

The school board also voted at Tuesday's meeting to elect new leadership for the upcoming year. Ken Dauber was unanimously picked to replace Shounak Dharap as the board's president. Dauber has served as vice president for the past year and previously served as president in 2018.

Palo Alto Unified approves enrollment lottery to boost student body at Fletcher Middle School

School board also elects Ken Dauber as president, Jennifer DiBrienza as vice president