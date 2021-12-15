News

Menlo Park Fire Protection District to appoint new chief next week

Mark Lorenzen expected to start in early February

by Bay City News Service

The Menlo Park Fire Protection District board of directors will be asked to appoint Mark Lorenzen as the district's new chief next week.

Mark Lorenzen, who has served 31 years with the Ventura County Fire Department, is anticipated to begin serving in Menlo Park in February 2022. Courtesy Menlo Park Fire Protection District.

Lorenzen has nearly 31 years of dedicated service with the Ventura County Fire Department where he spent the last decade as chief. He is anticipated to begin his service as the Menlo Park district's fire chief in early February.

At its Dec. 21 meeting, the board will also appoint an acting fire chief to serve until the arrival of Lorenzen since the current interim chief, Mike Shaffer, is scheduled to retire Dec. 30.

The Menlo Park Fire Protection District covers Menlo Park, East Palo Alto, Atherton and some unincorporated areas of San Mateo County.

