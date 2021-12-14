As Palo Alto lags on climate change goals, residents urge bold action

To determine the city's path forward, a council ad hoc committee made up of Vice Mayor Pat Burt and council member Alison Cormack have been holding regular meetings and workshops over the past year on topics such as sustainable transportation and building electrification. Burt said these meetings have generated new ideas for the city to explore as it seeks to accelerate its electrification efforts.

"In order to scale up our emission reductions to achieve 80x30, we will need to consider much higher levels of intervention and the resources required to achieve those levels," Luong told the council Monday during its discussion of the sustainability plan.

Palo Alto, meanwhile, is proceeding at a far more methodical pace. The city's new Sustainability and Climate Action Plan, which the City Council unanimously endorsed on Monday, lays out a three-year strategy in which the first year or two are focused primarily on education, community outreach and voluntary action. The council adopted this approach in the face of projections showing that the city continues to fall well short of its "80x30" goal. According to the city's Sustainability Manager Christine Luong, the city is currently on a path to reduce its emission by 47.4% by 2030, with 1990 as the baseline year. Even if Palo Alto enhances telecommuting and greatly expands adoption of electric vehicles, that would only bring the city to 52.2% reductions, still well shy of the 80% target.

One place that Palo Alto is increasingly looking to for inspiration is Ithaca, a city in New York that is known for being both home to Cornell University and for recently launching a program to decarbonize all 6,000 of its buildings. The East Coast city passed earlier this year a law banning new buildings from installing natural gas appliances. In early November, it followed suit with an even more ambitious proposal that would decarbonize all existing buildings by 2030 and help the city meet its goal of carbon neutrality.

Five years after Palo Alto adopted an ambitious goal of cutting carbon emissions by 80% by 2030, the city continues to lag well behind its target and is looking for new ways to accelerate its green efforts.

"The proportionate share of responsibility has been elevated, but as we've all seen the pace of climate change — the overwhelming indications are that it's accelerating. That's the consensus of the international community," Burt said.

Burt said the city's 80x30 goal, seen as aspirational at the time of its adoption in 2016 , is now broadly viewed as essential for meeting the goals of the Paris climate accord.

Burt suggested that as Palo Alto continues to explore its own plan, its conversation will similarly consider new funding methods and fresh approaches to permitting, a historic source of frustration for Palo Alto homeowners and contractors doing business in the city. Both subjects will be discussed in upcoming meetings of the Sustainability/Climate Action Plan ad hoc committee, which has regularly attracted crowds of engaged residents.

"The main objective of the program is to gradually improve the overall energy performance of the city's building stock, by assessing each individual building and determining potential energy efficiency improvements through energy retrofitting and the substitution of non-electric thermal loads and air conditioning systems, with air-source and ground-source heat pumps, and the installation of efficient lighting, photovoltaic and solar thermal systems, onsite storage, smart thermostats and smart meters," the report states.

Burt lauded the Ithaca approach, which relies in part on funding from the financial markets and philanthropic organizations to fund its electrification plan. The consortium in Ithaca is led by the firm BlocPower, which aims to assess each of the city's roughly 6,000 buildings to determine ways to improve energy efficiency. According to a report from Ithaca's director of sustainability, Luis Aguirre-Torres, the effort will roll out in two stages, with a special emphasis on low- and middle-income communities.

Other residents urged the council to do more to educate residents about the city's 80x30 goal and what it will take for Palo Alto to get there. Susan Chamberlain, member of the advocacy group 350 Silicon Valley told the council that most people in the city "have no clue what electrification is and why they should switch to electric in their homes."

"I regret to point out that almost every city administration in my experience has said, 'Our permitting process is a problem.' None of them have succeeded. … I think we need to take dramatic action to make our permitting process move in an efficient, swift manner," Klein said.

Another supporter of the Ithaca model is former Mayor Larry Klein, who urged the council on Monday to take a similar approach to tackling climate change. He urged the council to "act boldly" and to send city officials to Ithaca to learn more about the program. Klein, who had enjoyed two two-term stints on the council, also said that the city needs to reform its permitting process to encourage residents to convert to electric appliances.

"The core of this plan is really about innovative financial models — combining public and private and philanthropic resources in a really clever way and utilizing a new for-profit firm as a backbone of implementation to channel those resources," Burt said. "We're in that engagement."

"We're in the messy middle here," Cormack said. "I know it's frustrating. I can feel it, but I firmly believe this is going to continue to be a council priority next year. I'd be stunned if it's not."

Cormack said the committee is hoping to "accelerate action" on climate change, in part by diving deep into proposals for electrification and identifying the time and money it would take to turn these ideas into reality.

"The big emission sources are natural gas and transportation," Filseth said. "In order to hit 80x30, we basically have to turn off the gas and get rid of most non-EV cars by 2030."

Council members assured residents that the city will retain climate change as a high priority in the coming year. This will entail difficult conversations about the city's gas utility, which may be gradually phased out of existence. Mayor Tom DuBois said the city needs to explore the questions: What is the path to shutting down the gas utility? How do we accelerate that? Council member Eric Filseth agreed and suggested that to move the needle on the city's emissions, it needs to focus on cars and natural gas in buildings.

"At the rate we're currently taking action on climate change, I simply cannot see a happy and hopeful future for me," Cheng said. "So I approach this milestone with intense hopelessness and anxiety about the state of our future and I'm sure so many people my age feel the same way."

The council also heard from numerous students from Palo Alto High, Gunn High and Castilleja. All of them had the same message: the city needs to move faster. Amanda Cheng, a senior at Castilleja and co-leader of the school's Green Team, said she is now waiting to hear back from colleges about her admission. What should normally be an exciting period, however, is overshadowed by her anxieties about climate change, she said.

As Palo Alto lags on climate change goals, residents urge bold action

City to further explore approach in Ithaca, which adopted a 'decarbonization' plan for all buildings