Woman loses car to burglar while she was asleep at home

Palo Alto police are investigating an occupied home burglary that occurred on Thursday morning, when a woman woke up to find her car missing from her driveway.

On Dec. 9 at 10:12 a.m., police received a call about a residential burglary and vehicle theft that had occurred earlier that morning in the 2300 block of Middlefield Road, just north of Oregon Expressway.

A woman in her 60s told police she went to bed around 3:30 a.m. At 9:30 a.m., she noticed the rear door of her home was open, some of her closet doors were open, and her desktop computer had been unplugged.

She also noticed her car was no longer in the driveway. Her car keys and a digital camera were also missing.

It appears a burglar entered the home through an unlocked rear door, police said. Surveillance footage from a nearby home revealed the woman's vehicle was driven out of her driveway at 6:35 a.m. The stolen vehicle is a 2001 light blue Toyota Prius with several bumper stickers on the rear bumper.