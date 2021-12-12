Woman loses car to burglar while she was asleep at home

Palo Alto police are investigating an occupied home burglary that occurred on Thursday morning, when a woman woke up to find her car missing from her driveway.
On Dec. 9 at 10:12 a.m., police received a call about a residential burglary and vehicle theft that had occurred earlier that morning in the 2300 block of Middlefield Road, just north of Oregon Expressway.
A woman in her 60s told police she went to bed around 3:30 a.m. At 9:30 a.m., she noticed the rear door of her home was open, some of her closet doors were open, and her desktop computer had been unplugged.
She also noticed her car was no longer in the driveway. Her car keys and a digital camera were also missing.
It appears a burglar entered the home through an unlocked rear door, police said. Surveillance footage from a nearby home revealed the woman's vehicle was driven out of her driveway at 6:35 a.m. The stolen vehicle is a 2001 light blue Toyota Prius with several bumper stickers on the rear bumper.
There is no available description of the burglar, police said Thursday.
Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the police's free mobile app, downloadable at bit.ly/PAPD-AppStore or bit.ly/PAPD-GooglePlay.
Who wrote this headline? Is it no longer politically correct to say that something was stolen? She didn't "lose" her car. Someone stole her car while she was home and it appears they also broke into her house. Or as the headline writer might say, she "failed to invite an unknown person into her home".
Headlines are written to get your attention, including the most disinterested reader. You don't have to be a journalist to understand this.
She did "lose" her car. She's no longer in possession. There is more than one definition. You can lose your appetite, report your losses, etc. That doesn't mean you left your appetite at a friend's house, nor does it mean you misplaced your items during a burglary.
Isn't the English language fun.
