Around Town: Palo Alto girl, mother named runners-up on 'Top Chef Family Style'

Anu said she believes her and Anika's valuable experiences on the show will help Anika down the road. "If she can do this now, I don't have to worry about her future," Anu said.

The mother-and-daughter duo took the verdict in stride. "I'm disappointed but I still don't believe I'm runner-up of Top Chef Family Style," Anika says in the episode just after the judges reached their decision. "I'm extremely grateful that my mom gave up so much to be here just for me, and I'm proud of us."

Judges lauded the offerings from both teams, which in Anika's and Anu's case featured seafood samosas, steak and potatoes and cardamom rosewater ice cream. Co-host Meghan Trainor described the steak dish as "so flavorful, so magical, so great" while co-host Marcus Samuelsson said Anika and Anu are "great at making samosas."

MEMORIES TO SAVOR ... Despite dazzling the judges with a three-course meal in the final episode of "Top Chef Family Style" that aired on Dec. 2, Palo Alto residents Anika and Anu Kumar were edged out of first place by Daniel and Delilah Flores of Anaheim Hills.

In the latest Around Town column, news about a Palo Alto mother and daughter who competed in the finals of "Top Chef Family Style" and Palo Alto Utilities receiving national recognition for its refrigerator recycling program.

"An older refrigerator or freezer can be one of the highest energy-using appliances in a home and contributor to global pollution, so we set out to create a program that makes it as easy as possible to remove these appliances from use," city Utilities Director Dean Batchelor said.

"This award demonstrates their commitment to recycling 100% of the appliances they process the RAD way, and we look forward to their continuing efforts to help avoid climate-damaging emissions and sending recyclable materials to landfills," RAD program manager Sally Hamlin said in the release.

Palo Alto Utilities "was among 14 partners who were recognized for their accomplishments in reducing ozone-depleting substances and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions through insulation foam recovery, significant growth of an appliance recycling program, and in demonstrating a notable commitment to advancing the goals of the RAD program," the department said in a Dec. 7 press release.

The federal agency selected the city's utility company for this year's Responsible Appliance Disposal (RAD) champion award. Palo Alto Utilities partners with the EPA's RAD program, where utilities, retailers, manufacturers and state and local governments voluntarily collaborate on recycling refrigeration materials.

SUPER RAD ... Palo Alto's efforts on fighting climate change may amount to just baby steps at this point, but the city can find a bright spot through Palo Alto Utilities' refrigerator recycling program, which was recognized last month by the Environmental Protection Agency.

The Kumars held a watch party on Dec. 2 at Cubberley Community Center for their friends, family and teachers from Fletcher Middle School, where Anika is enrolled. The event drew about 100 people, who saw videos and pictures of Anika's culinary journey that started when she was 4 years old.

Around Town: Palo Alto girl, mother named runners-up on 'Top Chef Family Style'

Also, EPA awards Responsible Appliance Disposal champion award to Palo Alto Utilities