Widespread rain set to return to Bay Area this weekend

Gusty winds will likely accompany storm

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Fri, Dec 10, 2021, 12:13 pm 0
Caltrain commuters head to the northbound side of the train tracks at the California Avenue Caltrain station on May 15, 2019. Photo by Veronica Weber.

Widespread rain is set to return to the Bay Area this weekend, with the heaviest rainfall likely to start Sunday afternoon and last into early Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters are predicting that the storm could bring 1 to 3 inches of rain in most urban areas, with 4 or more inches likely in the north bay and gusty winds likely to accompany the rain.

Before the wet weather arrives, the region is expected to see cold temperatures on Friday and Saturday morning, with the potential to drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s in valley locations, with the north bay and southern Monterey County likely to be the coldest areas in the greater Bay Area, according to the weather service.

Forecasters are warning that the rain could cause minor flooding and rockslides, particularly in areas where wildfires have burned recently.

