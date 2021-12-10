First omicron COVID-19 variant case found in Santa Clara County

"Although there are still many unknowns about this variant, we strongly recommend getting vaccinated and getting your booster if you haven't already to help guard against omicron. It is a new variant, but we know what to do, and that's to continue with all our layers of protection: vaccinate, boost, mask, ventilate, distance, and test often," Cody said in the statement.

The new case does not come as a surprise, the county said in its Friday statement. The report, in conjunction with rising case counts in the county, Bay Area and across the state, serves as a reminder for residents to adopt preventive measures, including vaccinations and booster shots, to best protect themselves and the community, health officials said. The county has expanded giving booster shots to people ages 16 and 17 after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's approval on Thursday. Appointments are available to anyone ages 16 and older.

Dr. Sara Cody, the county's health officer and director of public health, said on Tuesday that the department was anticipating that the omicron variant was probably already present in the county but had not yet been detected locally.

The county's Public Health Department learned of the case on Thursday, Dec. 9. The resident is in isolation, was fully vaccinated and had not received a booster shot. The resident recently returned from domestic travel out of state.

The first case of the COVID-19 omicron variant has been identified in Santa Clara County, health officials said on Friday morning.

Vaccination appointments at county clinics are available at sccfreevax.org . Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccines are all available within the county. Many doctor offices and pharmacies provide COVID-19 vaccines, including boosters. Appointments can also be made at myturn.ca.gov .

Vaccinations through the county are no-cost to the public, insurance is not required, and there are no immigration requirements.

Parents of very young children and those who have not been vaccinated should make sure to take all of the recommended precautions. They're advised to avoid large gatherings and always wear a mask in indoor public settings and in crowded outdoor settings, unless the child is under age 2.

• Get tested immediately before travel, upon return, and again three to five days later.

Masking, testing, ventilation and distancing also continue to be the best defenses against COVID-19, health officials said. As the holiday season advances, people should stay mindful of risks.

"The main message now is the importance of boosters — two initial shots are not enough. Boosters have been shown to offer a great deal of additional protection from serious COVID-19 infection," he said.

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly , Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

First omicron COVID-19 variant case found in Santa Clara County

Resident was fully vaccinated and hadn't received a booster shot