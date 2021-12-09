Arts

Lights go up on Christmas Tree Lane in Palo Alto this Saturday

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Thu, Dec 9, 2021, 1:16 pm
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Pedestrians enjoy Christmas decorations along Fulton Street in Palo Alto in 2019. For 81 years, residents on Fulton Street have decorated their homes for the holidays. Photo by Sammy Dallal.

The holiday season brings many traditions and Christmas Tree Lane, one of the longest standing traditions on the Midpeninsula, is still going strong heading into its 81st year.

Neighbors along the 1700 and 1800 blocks of Fulton Street in Palo Alto have been making the holidays merry and bright all the way back to 1940 with a beloved neighborhood tradition of adorning their houses with lights and decorating yards with festive displays.

The lights are lit along Christmas Tree Lane starting Dec. 11 through Dec. 31, 5 to 11 p.m. each night.

The 2020 edition of the event was drive-thru only, but this year, visitors will once again be welcome to stroll these cheery blocks to take in the lights, or they also have the option of driving through.

For more information, visit christmastreelane.org.

