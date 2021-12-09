PUBLIC AGENDA: Report on climate action plan; proposals to increase Fletcher Middle enrollment

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Dec. 13.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to meet in a closed session to discuss the status of the city's labor negotiations with various labor unions. The council will then hear a progress report on the city's Sustainability/Climate Action Plan, consider giving city employees a three-day "appreciation leave," consider approving a 3% salary increase for City Manager Ed Shikada and City Attorney Molly Stump, and discuss plans for resuming in-person meetings for city boards and commissions. The closed session will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 13 in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Regular meeting will follow at 6 p.m. or as soon as possible after the closed session. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

BOARD OF EDUCATION ... The board is set to hold its annual organizational meeting, review a proposed board calendar for 2022, consider new course proposals and look at Fletcher Middle School's enrollment, which has shrunk in recent years. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14. The full agenda will be posted at go.boarddocs.com/ca/pausd/Board.nsf/Public. The public can attend the meeting in person at the district's board room, 25 Churchill Ave.

COUNCIL POLICY AND SERVICES COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to receive an update from the city's federal and state lobbyists; review a proposed task order for the city auditor to conduct a Wire Payment Process and Control Review; consider the initial construction monitoring report for the public safety building; and discuss the council's priority setting process for 2022. The virtual meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 946 1874 4621.

PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to discuss policy updates for Foothills Nature Preserve; discuss open space and parks photography and film policy; and review the proposed 2023-2027 capital improvement plan. The virtual meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 999 3789 9745.