Chan Zuckerberg Initiative announces $7M in grants for San Mateo County organizations

The donations will be split between 75 groups

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Sat, Dec 4, 2021, 9:32 pm 0
Instructional pod leader Melissa Zaragoza grabs a pair of headphones for Costaño Elementary School kindergartener Jayce to use during class at the Boys and Girls Club in East Palo Alto on Sep. 16, 2020. The Boys and Girls Club of the Peninsula is receiving a grant from the Chan Zuckerberg Iniative. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI) announced this week that it will commit to providing $7 million in grants to 75 organizations across San Mateo County that support underserved communities.

The organization, created by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan, is making the pledge as part of its fifth annual Community Fund, with each fund partner receiving two-year grants of up to $200,000.

According to CZI officials, the fund aims to elevate the voices of Bay Area residents most impacted by racial inequities through building programs that support leadership and community organizations.

"Community Fund partners know what communities need most and how to have the greatest impact, and we want the program to reflect that," CZI Vice President of Community Cristina Huezo said. "Our goal this year was to expand our support for organizations working across San Mateo County through a community-centered and trust-based approach, and we are grateful for their thoughtful inputs on how to improve and shape the program this year and going forward."

Recipients of the 2022 Community Fund grants include Chicana Latina Foundation, East Palo Alto Academy Foundation, Youth Leadership Institute, Pangea Legal Services, Boys and Girls Club of the Peninsula, Immigration Institute of the Bay Area and dozens of others.

A complete list the grants and more information about the fund can be found at www.chanzuckerberg.com/community/fund.

