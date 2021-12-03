Palo Alto debuts program that pairs officer, clinician on mental health calls

The team will be charged with responding to calls involving people in "acute mental crisis," according to the announcement. It will also be the city's point of contact with the unhoused population. Its responsibilities will include following on referrals from other police officers who encounter individuals who may benefit from PERT's services, according to the announcement. The team will also respond to calls and respond to any scene where a police supervisor believes their expertise would be of benefit.

The city's announcement notes that the program allows the two agencies — the Palo Alto Police Department and the county's Behavioral Health Services Department — to combine their unique resources, training and expertise to provide "the highest possible level of service to someone in mental health crisis before the situation worsens or requires hospitalization." They will operate out of an unmarked car and the officer will be in plain clothes rather than in a police uniform.

"This long-anticipated program seeks to provide extra support and resources to help those in need of urgent assistance," Mayor Tom DuBois said in a statement. "Thanks to Santa Clara County leadership in shepherding this program through and the Palo Alto Police Department for the vision and commitment to see this team come to reality for the Palo Alto community."

Known as the Psychiatric Emergency Response Team (PERT), the program is a partnership between the city and the county, which is providing a clinician from its Behavioral Health Services Department. Palo Alto has been working with the county to launch the program since last year, when the City Council endorsed it as part of a suite of police reforms in the Race and Equity Initiative that it launched in 2020. It is now the second in the county to launch a PERT program, following the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.

"Mental health crisis response services are a vital part of any mental health service system," Terao said. "We are proud to partner and expand the PERT program to the City of Palo Alto to help people access the services they need, when and where they are needed."

In addition to the new PERT program, the city is exploring a partnership with Los Altos and Mountain View to create a program that is modeled after Crisis Assistance Helping Out On The Streets (Cahoots) in Eugene, Oregon, which relies on public health professionals rather than police officers to respond to certain emergency calls.

"PERT provides an opportunity to de-escalate if it's at all possible and can help move folks toward mental health services rather than the criminal justice system."

Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian, who chairs the county's Health and Hospital Committee and whose district includes Palo Alto, said he believes the partnership will "reduce the potential for tragedy and help save lives." It's a model that the county should grow, he said.

"I firmly believe programs like this are going to become part of all police agencies in the future, supporting people in acute mental health crises in getting the help they need," Jonsen said in a statement.

Palo Alto debuts program that pairs officer, clinician on mental health calls

Psychiatric Emergency Response Team would take the lead on responding to reports involving people in crisis