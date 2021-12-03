Opinion: Local campaign donations and expenditures: Enough already

I believe most community members are unaware of the changes that have transformed local campaign financing in recent years. My hope is that this op-ed will serve as an impetus for members of our community to advocate for much needed reforms.
As a former Palo Alto City Council and Board of Education member and an adviser to numerous candidates, I have direct experience in local campaign finance and strategies. During the past decade, I have witnessed alarming changes in the ways in which City Council campaigns are funded.
Running for City Council in Palo Alto (population 68,572) costs far more than in cities of equivalent or larger size and is dominated by large donations from a very small number of donors. Between 2014 and 2020, campaign expenditures made by winning City Council candidates increased 66%, from $40,000 to $66,620.
Raising large sums of money is now viewed by many candidates as essential for success. I disagree.
After speaking with many potential City Council candidates, I have learned that the arms race in local campaign spending deters "ordinary citizens" from running. As a successful candidate, I know that the ability to market yourself and your ideas is essential. But in a city the size of Palo Alto, candidates should not feel compelled to build a formidable campaign cache. For decades, candidates have been successful with low-cost strategies — knocking on doors, meeting with voters to understand their concerns and educating themselves about local issues.
I am also concerned about the significant proportion of outsized donations going to council candidates. For example, in 2020, 20 donors, each giving more than $3,500, represented nearly one-third of all donations received. Some individuals donated as much as $10,000.
In the elections between 2014 and 2018, the top 25 contributors gave one-third of the money raised by all candidates. These large donations create the actual or perceived risk that a candidate will feel indebted to their large donors and will not exercise impartial judgment on matters affecting those donors.
A related concern is that outside groups are spending thousands of dollars each election cycle to stuff our mailboxes with glossy ads supporting local candidates; yet, in most cases, we have no idea who paid for these ads and thus are unaware of the connection between the ad's funders and the candidate they support.
Concerns about these issues led to the convening of a local campaign finance reform task force under the aegis of the League of Women Voters of Palo Alto. The task force has been meeting since early 2021, soliciting input from Common Cause and the California Clean Money Campaign. Its recommendations, summarized below, are not radical, and many neighboring communities, such as Mountain View, Cupertino, and Santa Clara, have adopted similar reforms.
The first recommendation is that candidates voluntarily limit campaign spending to $30,000. While mandatory spending limits are not enforceable, cities can offer incentives to encourage candidates to voluntarily adopt these limits. Mountain View adopted voluntary campaign spending limits in 2000. Since then, all candidates have chosen to accept the limit, currently set at $27,400, indexed for inflation.
As an incentive for candidates to accept voluntary spending limits, some cities partially subsidize the cost of the candidate statement published by the Registrar of Voters, which can exceed $4,000. Other cities reward candidates who agree to the spending limits with much higher individual donation limits than those who reject the limits. Whether candidates agree or reject the limits is published on the city's website. Violations of the limits are also published in newspapers and on the city's website.
One city that enacted spending limits noted in its municipal code that if candidates knew that other candidates were willing to limit their expenditures, it may attract additional candidates and allow all candidates and officeholders to spend less time fundraising and more time communicating issues of importance to voters and constituents.
The task force also recommends mandatory individual donation limits of $250 for council candidates who do not accept voluntary expenditure limits and mandatory individual donation limits of $500 for those who do. Limiting individual donations helps ensure that candidates do not rely on a few wealthy donors to finance their campaigns and compels candidates to build a broader base of smaller and often more diverse donors.
Currently Palo Alto candidates may receive donations up to the state donation limit of $4,900. California cities may adopt lower limits; the average limit is $438 in cities with populations under 100,000 that have adopted donation limits.
Finally, the task force recommends increased disclosure on political ads made by outside groups. The Citizens United ruling makes it legal for unlimited amounts of "dark money" to flow through independent expenditure committees on behalf of a candidate as long as those committees don't coordinate directly with the candidate. Although cities can't limit funds spent on political ads made by outside groups, it is possible to strengthen disclosure requirements, so we know who is influencing elections.
These reforms will help combat the appearance of undue influence, enhance political engagement for all citizens, including those with diverse backgrounds and means, and still allow candidates sufficient opportunities to get their messages out.
Based on conversations with local voters and candidates, I have found widespread support for these suggested reforms, which have also been distributed to the City Council with a request to enact them in time for the 2022 election.
If you support adopting these local campaign finance reform measures, please contact City Council members. This is an unprecedented opportunity to establish a more inclusive and democratic political climate in our community. I hope you concur.
Community Center
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
This is an opinion piece. The key is they want to limit individuals (residents) to contributing $250 per person. This would only work if no organizations (including the Democratic Party) could spend more than $250 for or against a candidate but I don't know how that's possible.
A little background. Liz Kniss is now the president of the Palo Alto League of Woman Voters. She had repeated campaign finance violations including failing to disclose the many contributions from developers until after the election.
Web Link
Currently limiting campaign contributions by individuals is being pushed by folks like Liz Kniss because a few civically minded residents stepped up to the plate to counter developer contributions and some folks believe Palo Alto can be urbanized faster if those residents influence is diminished.
Downtown North
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
“a local campaign finance reform task force under the aegis of the League of Women Voters of Palo Alto.”
League president is Liz Kniss.
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
What will Ms. Kniss's initiative do about thevery well-funded campaigns run by all the groups backed by corporate and institutional money like Palo Alto Forward, YIMBY, YIMBY LAW, Peninsula For Everyone, Renter's Alliance, etc. etc.
There's big tech and developer money behind all these groups, with new ones popping up seemingly weekly. Do a few searches and you'll see huge campaign budgets, paid staffers, in-kind donations of office space and resources, etc. etc.
Remember that Ms. Kniss has always been pro-development, pro-office buildings and famously denied PA even had a traffic problem.
College Terrace
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Palo Alto is fast becoming the irony capital of California.
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
58 minutes ago
58 minutes ago
"The task force also recommends mandatory individual donation limits of $250 for council candidates who do not accept voluntary expenditure limits and mandatory individual donation limits of $500 for those who do. "
Irony or travesty or hypocrisy when donations to those groups named above run to the hundreds of thousands of dollars and in a few cases millions of dollars?
This isn't just a finger on the scale, it's putting a whole body there.
Midtown
55 minutes ago
55 minutes ago
@ Online Name: I have been working with the Task Force so I am familiar with details of the proposal. Disclosure on political ads of the top 5 funders will be required as soon as a group spends over $2500, and if a contributor is a committee, the top 3 funders of the committee will also be diclosed. Then voters will know who is behind the spending.
Community Center
48 minutes ago
48 minutes ago
So groups can spend as much as they want but only have to disclose when they spend 10X what an individual spends? That's definitely trying to handicap residents.
Midtown
34 minutes ago
34 minutes ago
@ Local Resident: There is a balancing act for how low to put the threshold, with lower thresholds for displaying contributors on ads more likely to lead to constitutional challenges. Top contributors must be disclosed who made total contributions of $2500 or more to the committee that paid for the ad in the last 12 months, not who paid for a specific ad. So a $2500 threshold would hopefully capture the major players in Palo Alto.
College Terrace
25 minutes ago
25 minutes ago
Gail Price and Liz Kniss should never be the messengers for campaign finance reform as they are in the pocket of developers.
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
12 minutes ago
12 minutes ago
Wait a minute, apply critical thinking to this proposal and it doesn’t look so good. It only speaks to the low hanging fruit, turning a blind eye to some insidious practices.
It is completely silent on major PAC donations that can avoid reporting by channeling it through a membership group to support candidates agreeable to both parties. The group could be given a $50,000 PAC donation, then can print campaign materials for distribution by members, pay a private service to drop them door-to-door, etc.
In the last election a lot of LLCs donated large amounts of money to some candidates. The individuals behind those LLC’s wouldn’t have to reaveal thier ID here, even if making smaller donations.
There’s nothing about out-of-town donations. Only town residents vote, yet a few candidates were notable in having great numbers of out-of-town donations compared to in-town, and not from just a few friends and family. It’s critical to know how many, how much, and from whom this money comes from. It influences our elections, some candidates and who ends up on city council. Is it from lobbyists such as Yimby Action headquartered in Sacramento, billionaire developers, etc.?
Not surprising, given Liz Kniss was involved with creating this proposal (earlier reports), that it leaves out requiring early reporting of developer donations before elections? Kniss got caught reporting all her developer donations after her last election, so voters didn’t know she broke her promise not to take developer money.
An unenforceable voluntary cap on spending is likely doomed to fail. Greg Scharf completely self-financed his last election – around $100,000. When candidates can self-finance, make themselves loans (and often do), spending limits ring hollow.