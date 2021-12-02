News

PUBLIC AGENDA: Downtown parking, housing proposals; proposed ballot measure

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Dec 2, 2021, 5:02 pm 0
A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Dec. 6.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to meet in a closed session to discuss a lawsuit from Joel Alejo and the status of the city's labor negotiations with various labor unions. The council will then consider changes to the zoning code in response to Senate Bill 9; and consider initiating a request for proposals to develop parking and housing in the downtown area. The closed session will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 6, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Regular meeting will follow at 6 p.m. or as soon as possible after the closed session. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to review the FY 2023-2032 Long Range Financial Forecast and further refine the proposed revenue generating local ballot measure. The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 992 2730 7235.

PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to review revised plans from Castilleja School for its proposal to reconstruct buildings on its campus at 1310 Bryant St. and add an underground garage. The virtual meeting will begin at 56 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 916 4155 9499.

HISTORICAL RESOURCES BOARD ... The board plans to pass a resolution to continue remote meetings, hear an update about council legislation in response to Senate Bill 9 and discuss its upcoming retreat. The virtual meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 968 0019 7512.

ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW BOARD ... The board plans to meet to finalize recipients ARB awards. The virtual meeting will begin at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9. A link to the agenda will be posted at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 965 6189 1491.

