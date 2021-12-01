Gamble Garden branches out with Festival of Trees

Gamble Garden is planning a weekend of winter fun, with a bevy of festively decorated evergreens at the center. Visitors can drop by the historic Palo Alto home and garden Dec. 3-4, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the "Festival of Trees," which features a display of holiday trees decorated by local designers, groups, and organizations. Not only do the trees set a cheery scene, but they will be up for silent auction to benefit Gamble Garden. Last year's festival was all virtual, but this year guests can see the trees and bid on them in person.

The event, which takes place outdoors, also includes wreath sales, a holiday marketplace, a bake sale and music.

There's also a one-night-only chance to see the decorated holiday trees all lit up, when Gamble Garden hosts "An Evening of Holiday Cheer," Dec. 3, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The special evening offers a European-style marketplace, green arrangements and wreaths for sale, and a vintage houseware collection sale, as well as a chance to bid on the holiday trees.

The youngest visitors can enjoy arts and crafts, free ice cream and visits with Santa, the Grinch and the Snow Queen.

Tickets for the "Festival of Trees" are $5 per person and tickets for "An Evening of Holiday Cheer" are $55 adults and $45 child/youth (2 – 17 years old). Gamble Garden is located at 1431 Waverley St., Palo Alto. For more information visit gamblegarden.org.