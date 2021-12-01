Alleged carjacker caught red-handed by vehicle's owner

Palo Alto police arrested a man in connection with a carjacking incident at a downtown parking lot on Friday evening, police said Tuesday.

On Nov. 26 around 5:15 p.m., police responded to reports of a woman screaming at a city parking lot on 375 Hamilton Ave., which is across the street from the post office.

The woman said she parked her silver 2017 Honda Civic in the lot and walked to a nearby business with her husband. She then realized she left her car door open and walked back to find a man sitting in the driver's seat.

She screamed, and the man demanded her car keys before forcibly taking them from her hand, according to police.

The man tried to start the car and failed. He got out of the vehicle after the woman's husband arrived to the parking area, police said.