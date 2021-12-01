Alleged carjacker caught red-handed by vehicle's owner

Palo Alto police arrested a man in connection with a carjacking incident at a downtown parking lot on Friday evening, police said Tuesday.
On Nov. 26 around 5:15 p.m., police responded to reports of a woman screaming at a city parking lot on 375 Hamilton Ave., which is across the street from the post office.
The woman said she parked her silver 2017 Honda Civic in the lot and walked to a nearby business with her husband. She then realized she left her car door open and walked back to find a man sitting in the driver's seat.
She screamed, and the man demanded her car keys before forcibly taking them from her hand, according to police.
The man tried to start the car and failed. He got out of the vehicle after the woman's husband arrived to the parking area, police said.
Police arrived shortly after and arrested the man, a 26-year-old San Francisco resident, for alleged carjacking.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the police's free mobile app, downloadable at bit.ly/PAPD-AppStore or bit.ly/PAPD-GooglePlay.
Editor's note: Palo Alto Online's policy is to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the District Attorney has determined there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case. Read our guidelines.
This is just terrible! Brazen, dangerous crime in broad daylight (well, not quite night). The arrogance of this criminal!
Please contact your state representatives Marc Berman and Josh Becker and strongly ask for state laws to stop crime and protect citizens and legal residents in California.
Public Safety must take precedence over current state practices coddling criminals.