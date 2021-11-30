'The Christmas Ballet' wraps up classical, contemporary styles in one spirited package

Smuin Contemporary Ballet marks its return to performing live on local stages with a longtime local favorite: "The Christmas Ballet." The company's annual holiday production brings together classical and contemporary dance in one fun, spirited package. The show takes place Dec. 2-5 at the Mountain View Center for Performing Arts, 500 Castro St., Mountain View. Smuin is also offering a virtual viewing option.

The first act, "Classical Christmas," highlights classical ballet, with Michael Smuin's "Bach Magnificat" and "Wassail," as well as the premiere of "Excelsis," a new trio from former Smuin dancer and choreographer Rex Wheeler set to Vivaldi's "Gloria in excelsis deo." Making its live premiere is "Winter Wonder," a collaboration between Smuin artists Maggie Carey, Ian Buchanan, Max van der Sterre, and Tess Lane that was performed virtually last year.

The second act, "Cool Christmas," draws on a variety of dance styles, including tap, jazz, and swing, with numbers such as "Christmas in New Orleans," "Bells of Dublin" and "Winter Weather." The second half also features new pieces, including a swing duet by Smuin alum and Emmy Award-winning choreographer Ben Needham-Wood and the live premiere of "What Are You Doing New Year's Eve?" by former Smuin choreographer-in-residence Amy Seiwert. The latter piece appeared as part of the company's virtual performances last holiday season. "Cool Christmas" also features the company's well-loved spin on "Santa Baby," known for incorporating a 42-foot-long feather boa — a true statement accessory if there ever was one.

Tickets are $25-$99 for live performances and $29 for streaming. For more information, visit smuinballet.org.