Should sexually violent convict, deemed 'no longer a threat' by the state, be housed in East Palo Alto?

Finigan will decide whether to sign off on Johnson's release, determine where he would live and establish the terms of his release. Some convicts, for example, may need outpatient services to prevent relapse.

After Johnson served 27 years of a 36-year sentence, the California Department of State Hospitals deemed him no longer a threat to the public and recommended that he live in East Palo Alto, said Deputy District Attorney Alpana Samant, who will present the DA's office's opposition to Judge Jeffrey Finigan on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

A jury unanimously determined him to be a sexually violent predator, which is defined as a person convicted of a sexually violent offense against one or more victims, who has a diagnosed mental disorder that makes the person a danger to the health and safety of others and who is likely to engage in sexually violent criminal behavior.

Lamar Johnson, 60, was arrested in 1984 and 1992 for multiple sexual assaults both within and outside of San Mateo County. His convictions include the forcible rape of three victims, forcible oral copulation, statutory rape, assault with intent to commit sodomy and assault with the intent to rape, according to court records.

The release from prison of a man with a history as a "sexually violent predator" and his proposed placement by the state in an East Palo Alto neighborhood are stirring up opposition from the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office, East Palo Alto police and local residents.

"This is a target-rich environment for this particular offender," Chang said, noting that East Palo Alto is densely populated, and perhaps even more so than many of its neighboring cities. Typically, sexually violent predators would be placed in more rural communities where they are less likely to encounter potential victims.

Chang said the DA's office hopes to successfully argue that East Palo Alto is one of the least likely places where a sexually violent predator should live.

At least six schools and childrens/teens support programs are approximately within a 2,000-foot radius of the home on Beech Street where Johnson might live. They include East Palo Alto Academy, The Primary School, Oxford Day Academy, Family Connections and the Girls to Women program and Laevngamalid Christian Academy. Five additional locations serving students are located approximately 100 feet beyond the 2,000-foot circumference.

A judge has broad latitude and can look at the history of the person and whether their presence puts the community at risk and can decide to reject the Department of State Hospitals' placement.

In Johnson's case, East Palo Alto is located in the county of Johnson's last conviction, but that wouldn't necessarily be the deciding factor, Shin-Mee Chang, assistant district attorney for San Mateo County, said.

Samant said there's important distinction between sexually violent predators and sex offenders, such as a person who committed one act 25 years ago and has been a repeat offender since.

Neither San Mateo nor Santa Clara counties currently have people convicted as sexually violent predators assigned to live in their counties, according to the Megan's Law database, but they do have sex offenders.

"We are deeply concerned that our community could potentially have their safety at risk should this individual live near schools or rental properties," Liu wrote. "We believe the decision to allow this individual to live in such close proximity to schools and rental properties could create potentially dangerous situations for those who deserve to feel safe where they live, visit and work."

Liu said that residents have until Dec. 1 to let the judge know about how they feel about Johnson's potential placement. Residents can send an email to [email protected] or visit the East Palo Alto Police Department's website at cityofepa.org/police ro complete a short survey.

Finigan will allow a limited number of people to speak during the court hearing in person or on Zoom, and letters are also being admitted to the court from residents. Samant said she expects he will take the matter under submission and will issue a ruling at a later date.

Samant said Johnson would be wearing a GPS tracker so authorities will know if he violates his release by entering 200 feet into a forbidden area, but that 's not an iron-clad protection.

Chang said that Johnson is younger, at 60, than many other sexually violent predators who have been released. As the population "ages out" of the system, theoretically their risk level is reduced, But the district attorney's office is concerned that Johnson is still on the younger side, and given his history, there are too many risks.

Local opposition to placement works from time to time. A Santa Cruz County judge ruled that sexually violent predator Michael Cheek should be sent to Redwood City's Emerald Hills neighborhood. Residents and local law enforcement there vigorously fought his placement. The matter ended in February 2021 with Cheek not moving to Redwood City after the homeowner withdrew her property for consideration from the state's Conditional Release Program for Sexually Violent predators.

Chang said she doesn't know the reasoning behind placing Johnson in San Mateo County. He isn't from the East Palo Alto community and his association with the county is due to being the location of his last conviction.

Los Altos and Los Altos Hills are the least likely to house sex offenders, according to City-Data. Redwood City ranks second highest behind East Palo Alto in sex offenders relative to its population; Menlo Park ranks fourth and Mountain View is fifth, according to City-Data. The Megan's Law website lists 22 sex offenders, Mountain View lists 32 and Redwood City has 115.

In comparison, Palo Alto has 15 sex offenders, according to Megan's Law and ranks as having the third lowest number of sex offenders relative to its population out of nine local cities: one offender per 3,377 residents.

Opponents to Johnson's placement in the community say the city already has more than its share of sex offenders. According to the City-Data website, East Palo Alto has the highest ratio of sex offenders relative to its population compared to eight other local cities – one sex offender living in the community per every 531 residents as of Nov. 28.

Should sexually violent convict, deemed 'no longer a threat' by the state, be housed in East Palo Alto?

Sides gear up for Wednesday hearing on placement of man who has served time for multiple sexual assaults