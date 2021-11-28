Air forecast moderate all week

Moderate is not a term often used to describe the San Francisco Bay Area, but it is the key word this week when it comes to the region's air quality.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued a forecast Saturday that calls for moderate air quality through at least Thursday (Dec. 2).

While moderate is not good, it's not bad either.

It also falls short of an alert, sitting smack dab in the middle between "good" and "unhealthy for sensitive groups" on the air quality index as measured by the Environmental Protection Agency.

There are three higher levels — "unhealthy," "very unhealthy" and "hazardous" — on the scale that measure progressively worse air quality.