Stanford pediatrician pleads no contest for sending sexual messages to girl

A Stanford University pediatrician has pleaded no contest to a felony charge for sending sexual messages to a 16-year-old girl, San Mateo County prosecutors said.

Dylan Edward O'Connor, 35, a doctor and clinical instructor at the Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford, entered the plea Tuesday (Nov. 23) to a charge of distribution of pornography to a minor and faces up to three years in state prison when he is sentenced in February.

O'Connor, a Redwood City resident, contacted the girl through social media and started sending pornographic photos of himself and asked her for photos, prompting her to call police, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.

Redwood City police took over communicating with O'Connor, who asked to meet her. An undercover officer set up a meeting for Feb. 5, 2021, and O'Connor arrived with a blanket and condoms. He was arrested in the 1800 block of El Camino Real in Redwood City and acknowledged a sex addiction, prosecutors said.

O'Connor, who remains out of custody on bail, will have to register as a sex offender. His attorney was not immediately available to comment on the case.