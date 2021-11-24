PUBLIC AGENDA: Church Avenue rail crossing; Castilleja's reconstruction project revisions

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Nov. 29.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to hold a small session to discuss the status of the city's labor negotiations with SEIU, Local 521, Utilities Management and Professional Association of Palo Alto, Palo Alto Peace Officers Association, Palo Alto Police Management Association, International Association of Firefighters, Local 1319 and Palo Alto Fire Chiefs Association. The council will then consider adopting policies to assist renters and discuss their preferred design alternative for the Churchill Avenue rail crossing. The closed session will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 29 in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Regular meeting will follow at 6 p.m. or as soon as possible after the closed session. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to accept the audit of the city's financial statements, consider approving the Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for fiscal year 2021 and budget amendments for fiscal year 2021. The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 992 2730 7235.

UTILITIES ADVISORY COMMISSION ... The commission plans to hear an update about preliminary utilities financial forecast for fiscal year 2023 and hear an update about permit processes for various energy technologies. The virtual meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 966 9129 7246.

ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW BOARD ... The board plans to review revisions to Castilleja School's proposal to reconstruct its campus at 1310 Bryant St., including the school's proposed garage designs and tree-protection plan. The virtual meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 965 6189 1491.