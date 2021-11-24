Police thwart 30 to 40 people in smash-and-grab attempt downtown

An officer located one of the cars, a green 2017 Ford Escape SUV, which had its headlights off and no license plates, on Willow Road at Chester Street in Menlo Park and detained two occupants without incident. Inside the vehicle, police located at least $15,000 worth of stolen property from another The RealReal location, police said.

The would-be burglars smashed the front glass door, but it held firm and the group was not able to make entry into the store. The security guard could only describe the people as Black males and females who wore face coverings, police said.

The security guard called police dispatchers around 11:20 p.m. to report the in-progress burglary attempt at the store. The guard, who is employed by the business, saw the cars arrive and the group attempted to break the front door.

The group of people who arrived in 20 cars attempted to break into The RealReal luxury consignment store on University Avenue on Sunday night (Nov. 21), but a call from a private security guard and an immediate response from officers led them to flee empty-handed, police said in a press release . Officers stopped one of the cars as it left the scene and arrested its two occupants.

Thirty to 40 people who attempted to smash the door of a downtown store ran off after Palo Alto police officers responded to the scene over the weekend, the department said on Wednesday.

Police booked the two women, a 20-year-old from Richmond and 21-year-old from Vallejo, into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of attempted commercial burglary and conspiracy, both felonies.

Detectives are also continuing the Palo Alto investigation to identify the other persons involved and to determine if there are any connections with similar crimes in the Bay Area.

The two detained women allegedly traveled with the caravan of thieves and were at the scene when the group attempted the Palo Alto break-in. They fled when they heard police responding. No video surveillance of the attempted burglary is available for release, police said.

The clothing was still on hangers; price tags and security sensors were attached. Officers also found a hammer, police said. The stolen property had been taken in a similar burglary at The RealReal store in Larkspur earlier in the night, investigators learned.

"With similar recent crimes throughout the Bay Area, including past incidents of organized retail theft of open businesses occurring in Palo Alto, officers have stepped up patrols both during the business day and overnight in retail areas of Palo Alto. Police thank the security guard in this case for promptly calling for help, as that prevented the burglary from being completed," the department said in the press release.

Police thwart 30 to 40 people in smash-and-grab attempt downtown

Officers nab 2 people after 20 cars flee the scene