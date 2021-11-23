News

City services limited during Thanksgiving weekend

Most offices will be closed Nov. 25-26

by Lloyd Lee / Palo Alto Weekly

Palo Alto libraries, including the College Terrace location pictured above, will be closed in observance of Thanksgiving on Nov. 25-26, 2021. Embarcadero Media file photo by Magali Gauthier.

As health officials give the greenlight on Thanksgiving gatherings (if people are fully vaccinated), city of Palo Alto employees just might be able to take full advantage of the closures this year and spend time with family. Most city services will be closed as usual for Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, Nov. 25, and the following Friday, Nov. 26. Garbage pickup and transportation services plan to operate on modified schedules. See the list below for more details.

City services

• Palo Alto libraries: The Mitchell Park and Rinconada libraries will close early on Wednesday, Nov. 24, at 5 p.m. All branches will be closed on Thursday and Friday. Online services are available 24/7 at library.cityofpaloalto.org/elibrary.

• City of Palo Alto: Administrative offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday.

• Garbage pickup: If your regular collection day falls on Thursday or Friday, it will be moved to the following day. The Household Hazardous Waste Station will be closed on Saturday, Nov. 27.

• Street sweeping: If your regular street sweeping day is on Thursday or Friday, the street will be sweeped on either the Wednesday before the holiday or the Monday after. No other routes will be affected.

• Police, fire: Emergency, patrol and dispatch services will remain operational. Records services and administrative offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday.

Transportation

• Caltrain: Caltrain will operate on a weekend schedule on Thursday, which can be seen at caltrain.com. On Friday, there will be a modified schedule, which can be viewed at caltrain.com.

• Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority: This Thursday, the VTA will operate on a Sunday schedule. If a route does not operate on Sundays, then it will not be in service. VTA will operate on a modified weekday schedule this Friday. All bus routes and light-rail lines will provide regular weekday service, with the exception of Express routes. Check your route schedule at vta.org.

• SamTrans: SamTrans will operate on a Sunday schedule this Thursday. Services will operate on a regular, non-school day schedule this Wednesday and Friday. For a complete list of routes and timetables, visit samtrans.com.

Federal services

• U.S. Postal Service: Postal Service facilities will be closed and delivery services will be unavailable in observance of Thanksgiving.

