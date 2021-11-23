City services limited during Thanksgiving weekend

As health officials give the greenlight on Thanksgiving gatherings (if people are fully vaccinated), city of Palo Alto employees just might be able to take full advantage of the closures this year and spend time with family. Most city services will be closed as usual for Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, Nov. 25, and the following Friday, Nov. 26. Garbage pickup and transportation services plan to operate on modified schedules. See the list below for more details.

City services

• Palo Alto libraries: The Mitchell Park and Rinconada libraries will close early on Wednesday, Nov. 24, at 5 p.m. All branches will be closed on Thursday and Friday. Online services are available 24/7 at library.cityofpaloalto.org/elibrary.

• City of Palo Alto: Administrative offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday.

• Garbage pickup: If your regular collection day falls on Thursday or Friday, it will be moved to the following day. The Household Hazardous Waste Station will be closed on Saturday, Nov. 27.