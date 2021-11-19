CITY COUNCIL … The council plans to interview candidates for the Parks and Recreation Commission and the Planning and Transportation Commission. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 22, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org . Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

PUBLIC AGENDA: City Council interviews candidates for commissions