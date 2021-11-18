Witness intervenes in car burglary, faces knife-wielding man

A man who tried to apprehend two car burglars in a downtown Palo Alto parking garage last week became the victim of a violent crime after one of two men brandished a knife and threatened to stab him, police said Wednesday.

The man, who is in his 40s, was driving on the second floor of the Cowper/Webster garage at 520 Webster St. on Nov. 10 when he noticed two men who seemed suspicious, police said. He parked his car on the third level and walked down to the second floor to see what they were doing. After he heard a window smash, he saw the men standing next to a pickup truck with a shattered door window.

When the burglars noticed him, they began to run. The witness chased both men and tackled one to the ground. The two proceeded to fight. During the struggle the witness's pocketknife fell off his belt and landed on the ground, police said.

The second burglar, who had stopped to watch the fight, picked up the knife, held it up close to the witness's face, and demanded that he let his partner go or else he would stab him. The witness relented, and the burglars fled on foot in the alleyway toward University Avenue.

The witness immediately called police around 7:30 p.m. Responding officers did not find the men, police said.