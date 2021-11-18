Barbara Manning marks album's 30th anniversary at Palo Alto concert

Singer-songwriter and guitarist Barbara Manning and the SF Seals headline a show presented Nov. 20 by Earthwise Productions at the Mitchell Park Community Center.

The show marks the 30-year anniversary of the release of Manning's well-regarded solo album "One Perfect Green Blanket." She will be joined by SF Seals members Melanie Degiovanni on drums, Brently Pusser on lead guitar and Cory Allen Porter on bass.

Manning's sound draws on elements of rock, pop, folk and punk. Her songwriting gained a following with its strong melodies and insightful, personal lyrics. Manning's diverse career spans recording more than a half dozen solo albums, including "Lately I Keep Scissors," and playing with bands that, in addition to the SF Seals, include the well-loved, short-lived San Francisco-based group World of Pooh and Glands of External Secretion.

Rounding out the nostalgic element of the show, Manning and the SF Seals also played one of the first shows booked by Earthwise Productions that took place at Cubberley Community Center Theatre in 1995.

Joyful indie-pop band The Corner Laughers (featuring the talents of the Palo Alto Weekly's former A&E Editor Karla Kane) and garage rockers Clean Girl and the Dirty Dishes open the show.